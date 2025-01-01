It’s do-or-die for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18—and they don’t even have the final say in whether they survive or not.

The Falcons (8-8) had a chance to control their own destiny but squandered it with a road loss to the Washington Commanders. Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels made sure Atlanta never touched the ball in overtime, leading Washington to victory and securing the Commanders’ playoff berth in the process, while, for the meantime, knocking the Falcons out of the NFC playoff picture.

Now, Atlanta must host their division rival, the Carolina Panthers (4-12), in a regular-season finale that could also mark the end of their season. This is the Falcons’ biggest must-win game of the year, as it’s the first step they need to take to earn a playoff berth. The second step—a far more difficult one—requires their archrival, the New Orleans Saints, to pull off an upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

It’s been since 2017 that the Falcons last made the postseason. While the odds may be grim, hope isn’t entirely lost. With that in mind, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Falcons against the Panthers in Week 18.

Michael Penix Jr. throws for at least 230 yards, two touchdowns

It’s only been two games for the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, but Michael Penix Jr. has already lived up to the hype and caught on quickly. Granted, it wasn’t Atlanta’s original plan to have Penix take the reins this soon, but here they are nonetheless.

In his two starts, Penix has thrown for over 200 yards in each outing. Last week against the Commanders, he recorded his first career touchdown pass in dramatic fashion—a game-tying strike to Kyle Pitts in the end zone.

For Penix’s and the Falcons’ sake, the hope is that Week 18 will bring less drama and more steady productivity. Look for another 200-yard performance from the rookie, this time with two touchdown passes to cap off his third start.

Bijan Robinson earns fifth 100 yard rushing game of the season, scores at least once

Bijan Robinson has blossomed into exactly the player Falcons fans envisioned when the team selected him No. 8 overall in last year’s draft. Now ranked fourth in rushing yards this season, Robinson has become the centerpiece of Atlanta’s offense.

Over his last two games, Robinson has scored four touchdowns, though he’s fallen just shy of the 100-yard mark in each outing. With four 100-yard games this season, he’ll likely aim to add another to his résumé—especially if this ends up being the Falcons’ final game of the year. Finding the end zone at least once would also be a fitting cap to his strong season.

The odds are in Robinson’s favor, as the Panthers boast the NFL’s worst rushing defense, allowing 176.9 yards per game and 21 rushing touchdowns this season.

Falcons defense sacks Bryce Young at least three times

For most of the 2024 season, the Falcons ranked last in the NFL in team sacks. Now tied for the second-worst mark with 31, it might not seem impressive, but it’s a significant improvement from where they started. Over their last five games, Atlanta has averaged 4.2 sacks per game, including five takedowns of Jayden Daniels in Week 17.

While the Panthers have been better at protecting Bryce Young this season—allowing 36 sacks, which places them in the league’s bottom half—expect Atlanta to once again apply pressure and get to the quarterback in Week 18.

Falcons beat Panthers but likely miss playoffs

Up until Week 10, the Falcons were rolling and remained undefeated in NFC South division play. That streak ended in a stunning 20-17 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints. Expect Atlanta to finish the 2024 season with just that one blemish on their division record.

Back in Week 6, the Falcons earned one of their more impressive wins of the season, defeating the Panthers 38-20 in Charlotte—with Kirk Cousins under center. Now, it’s Michael Penix Jr.’s turn to face the NFC South’s last-place team. He’ll look to help Atlanta close out the season with a winning record.

Unfortunately, the celebration may be short-lived. The Buccaneers are likely to handle the Saints, which would eliminate the Falcons from playoff contention, leaving a bittersweet conclusion to their season.