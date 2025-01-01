ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Panthers end their season with a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium as they visit the Atlanta Falcons. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Panthers-Falcons Last Game – Matchup History

The Falcons beat the Panthers earlier this season 38-20.

Overall Series: The Falcons lead the all-time series 37-22

Here are the Panthers-Falcons NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Falcons Odds

Carolina Panthers: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +330

Atlanta Falcons: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The only chance for the Panthers to win this game is to keep up on offense. They lost their star running back Chuba Hubbard to a knee injury, so it will not be easy. Hubbard led the Panthers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he was one of the lone bright spots on the team. Still, the Panthers have to find a way to move on without him. Atlanta does allow over 340 yards per game, and 23.2 points per game. If the Panthers can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Bryce Young has been good in the last two games. He has thrown for 361 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in that span. The yards are not there, but he is doing a much better job taking care of the ball and keeping the offense on the field. This is what the Panthers need him to do on Sunday. Young has to find a way to keep the offense on the field and control possession of the ball. That is the easiest way to stop the Falcons from scoring. If Young can do that, the Panthers will cover the spread.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Michael Penix Jr has officially taken over as the Falcons starting quarterback, and he is having success. He was able to crush the New York Giants in his first start, and he took the Washington Commanders to overtime after his first career touchdown pass tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Penix Jr has proven he knows how to lead a team, and the Falcons need to win this game to give themselves a chance at the playoffs. If Penix Jr can have a good game, the Falcons will win.

This will be an easier matchup for Penix Jr, though. The Panthers allow the most yards per game in the NFL and the most points. In fact, the Panthers are the only team to allow more than 28 points per game as they give up 31.0. With that, Carolina has allowed at least 30 points in each of their last three games. Last week, the Panthers allowed 48 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Panthers continue to be bad on defense, the Falcons will cover the spread.

One area where Carolina really struggles is the run game. They allow the most rush yards per game, and they are the only team to allow over 5.0 yards per carry. Carolina has allowed 21 rushing touchdowns on the season, as well, which is third-most in the NFL. This gives Bijan Robinson a great chance to go off. Robinson is fifth in the NFL in carries, fourth in rush yards, and tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns. He was able to score twice in the first matchup between these two teams, as well. Expect another massive game from Robinson on Sunday.

Final Panthers-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Falcons have something to play for in this game, and that is going to show. I will take Atlanta to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons -7.5 (-115)