The Atlanta Falcons likely bungled the Kirk Cousins situation. And there’s still a possibility they will deal the veteran quarterback. But maybe things can get better at the end of April. Here is a five-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Network simulator.

The Atlanta Falcons knocked at the door of the playoffs in 2024 with a late-season overtime loss to the Commanders sealing their fate. They moved on from Cousins with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, and have high hopes for the youngster to lead them into the playoffs this season.

Entering the draft, the Falcons showed needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, edge, safety, and linebacker. And here’s what the simulator sent their way.

Falcons grab safety Malaki Starks in Round 1

Filling a need and getting a stud player turned into a smart pick for the Falcons. Starks is ready-made for the NFL and should provide instant improvement for the Falcons secondary. The 6-foot, 197-pounder is a product of Georgia.

“Malaki Starks has many of the tools needed to be a high-level starter at the NFL level,” PFN wrote. “He’s a well-built safety with a large catch radius and the versatility to play across the secondary. His intelligence allows him to thrive in various alignments, and he’s battle-tested as a three-year starter for a blue-blood program. In coverage, Starks has the athleticism to cover a considerable amount of space and the processing skills to act quickly upon his reads.”

Also, Starks brings a physical toughness to the position. This is something head coach Raheem Morris’ defense needs to get the Falcons back in the serious playoff conversation.

“As a solid tackler to add onto his abilities in coverage, Starks should project well as a true starting safety,” PFN wrote. “He’ll need to be more precise in pursuit and improve how he stacks and sheds blocks closer to the line of scrimmage in order to reach his full potential, though.”

DC Jeff Ulbrich said Falcons are working together

Ulbrich will like the pick of Starks as well. He and Morris, a defensive coach, will collaborate on the defensive side, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We're going to have some hard conversations, and that's another thing that's beautiful about this opportunity for myself,” Ulbrich said. “The equity in the relationship I have with Raheem is such that we can have drag out. Like if you were an outsider looking in, you'd be like, ‘Damn, they hate each other.' But we're capable of having those really, really hard conversations, but understanding that we're trying to create something special, and when we walk out that door, we walk out that door together.”

The Falcons passed on offensive stars with this pick. But Morris said he’s excited about what the Falcons have on that side of the ball already, according to knbr.com.

“Michael Penix in those last three games was definitely a positive,” Morris said. “Pairing him with Drake London and Bijan Robinson, watching that combo get a chance to start fresh and grow will be something you really lean on. When you look at those guys on the offensive side of the ball, it does create a certain level of excitement for you.”

Edge Landon Jackson lands in Round 2

Another swing and more solid contact from the Falcons’ draft room. At 6-6 and 264 pounds, the Arkansas product brings a load for NFL offenses to somehow handle.

“Landon Jackson brings an imposing frame and impressive athleticism to the edge, combining precise pass-rush technique with rare flexibility for his size,” PFN wrote. “While he may not be in the same tier as elite prospects, his ability to win on the outside with refined handwork and natural movement makes him a disruptive force with plenty of upside.”

It’s not a home-run pick for the Falcons, but it adds to checking another box on the needs list.

Edge Tyler Barron is Round 4 pick

After not having a third-round pick, the Falcons double down in Round 4 with another edge rusher. The good news is NFL teams like to have a stockpile of edge rushers. But is the Miami product the right pick here? He’s similar-sized to Jackson at 6-4 and 258 pounds, so it makes one wonder.

“Tyler Baron has consistently excelled on every team, showcasing his exceptional skills in one-on-one situations,” PFN wrote. “After a standout season with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2023, he transferred to Miami in 2024, maintaining his high level of performance. Renowned for his strength and flexibility, Baron is set to achieve a major breakout in 2025, where he is expected to effectively challenge and dominate offensive linemen.”

This looks like a bad pick for the Falcons, who could have grabbed cornerback Cobee Bryant of Kansas. That position stood as their No. 1 need heading into the draft.

With only three picks in the 2025 draft, the Falcons would not be happy with this draft. They didn’t address needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, and linebacker. What are they going to do at those positions this season? Are they going to pick up veterans off the scrap heap? Will they sign otherwise unwanted free agents. With only three picks and a plethora of defensive needs, the Falcons needed to a different pick in Round 2 or Round 4. But the Starks pick keeps it from being a disaster. Overall grade: C-plus.