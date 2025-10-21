The bright lights of Sunday Night Football were supposed to be the Atlanta Falcons’ opportunity to make a statement. Instead, it became another frustrating reminder of how far they still are from contention.

Outplayed and out-executed in Santa Clara

Facing a short-handed San Francisco 49ers squad, the Falcons controlled large stretches of the first half. Unfortunately, they saw their composure, execution, and discipline unravel as the game wore on. The result was a 20-10 defeat that looked closer on the scoreboard than it ever felt on the field.

This was Atlanta’s second straight primetime letdown under head coach Raheem Morris. It left the team searching for answers to familiar problems. They saw inconsistent quarterback play, a disappearing run game, and untimely defensive lapses. With the loss, the Falcons fell to 3-3 and slipped to third in the NFC South. That was a sobering reality for a team built to win now.

Atlanta’s inability to protect its quarterback or generate turnovers ultimately doomed them. They entered the game ranked 27th in scoring offense, and Sunday night did little to change that narrative. The team now faces a must-win matchup against the 1-6 Miami Dolphins in Week 8. If they can’t capitalize there, the alarm bells will ring loudly across Flowery Branch.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Atlanta Falcons most to blame for their Week 7 loss to San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Penix Jr: Flashes of potential, but still uneven

Michael Penix Jr showed both promise and growing pains under the national spotlight. His 241-yard, one-touchdown performance had moments of brilliance but was marred by inconsistency.

Penix’s accuracy remains an issue. That is especially true on routine throws that should be automatic for a starter. Too many short passes died at receivers’ feet or sailed high on crossers, disrupting rhythm and stalling drives. It’s not just about mechanics; it’s about poise and decision-making. When pressured by San Francisco’s front seven, Penix reverted to forcing throws instead of taking safe checkdowns.

To his credit, the young signal-caller hung tough under relentless pressure and made a handful of clutch completions. Still, the fumble early in the second half killed Atlanta’s momentum and directly led to McCaffrey’s second touchdown.

Penix needs to start hitting the routine throws with consistency. The arm talent is unquestioned. The next step is mastering the mental and mechanical details that separate solid from special.

Offensive line struggles again in key moments

Atlanta’s offensive line deserves its share of the blame for Sunday’s loss. On paper, this should have been a favorable matchup. The 49ers were missing multiple key defenders, yet the Falcons failed to establish dominance in the trenches.

The run game never found its footing. Bijan Robinson was bottled up for most of the night. He finished with just 40 rushing yards as the Falcons averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. The line couldn’t generate push, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations. This forced the offense into predictable third-and-long scenarios.

Worse, the pass protection deteriorated as the game went on. Penix absorbed multiple hits and was clearly shaken up by the fourth quarter. Communication breakdowns led to missed assignments on blitz pickups. The 49ers’ stunts consistently confused Atlanta’s interior linemen.

JD Bertrand struggles to fill the void

When linebacker Divine Deablo exited early with a forearm injury, JD Bertrand was thrust into action. Well, he quickly became a liability. His lack of instincts and discipline were glaring on tape.

Bertrand was often caught flowing the wrong direction on misdirection runs or losing track of his assignment in coverage. On McCaffrey’s 20-yard run in the third quarter, Bertrand overpursued and opened a cutback lane that turned a routine play into a drive-extending gain.

To his credit, he hustled and made some tackles in cleanup duty. However, when your name is called in the middle of the field, ‘good effort' isn’t enough. Atlanta’s linebacker depth was exposed. If Deablo’s injury lingers, the coaching staff will need to explore lineup changes or schematic adjustments to avoid a repeat performance.

Raheem Morris: Another primetime letdown

Head coach Raheem Morris has been a steadying presence in the Falcons’ locker room. That said, his team’s inability to show up in primetime is becoming a concerning trend.

This marks the second time this season that Atlanta has looked unprepared and uninspired under the national spotlight. The final score doesn’t fully capture how flat and disjointed the Falcons were in key moments. Clock management was questionable, play-calling lacked creativity, and halftime adjustments failed to counter San Francisco’s defensive looks.

Morris’ postgame message emphasized resilience. However, his team’s body language told a different story. The Falcons were visibly frustrated and lacked the urgency of a team fighting for playoff positioning. That falls on leadership.

With winnable games ahead, Morris must reignite his team’s focus and discipline. Another dud performance could derail Atlanta’s season entirely.

The bottom line: Self-inflicted wounds

The Falcons had chances to win this game. They outgained San Francisco in time of possession, moved the ball effectively at times, and even forced a late turnover. Of course, as has been the case all season, self-inflicted mistakes proved too costly.

At 3-3, Atlanta is still alive in the NFC South race, but this loss should sting. Against a vulnerable 49ers team missing multiple stars, the Falcons couldn’t get out of their own way. Until they fix their discipline and consistency issues, they’ll remain what they were on Sunday night: talented enough to compete, but not composed enough to win.