The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a major comeback after their embarrassing 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. However, they'll have to do so without their best cornerback.

AJ Terrell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It's the same injury that kept him out of the Panthers loss.

Terrell first suffered his injury back in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Originally deemed week-to-week, head coach Raheem Morris said there's a chance Terrell makes his return in Week 5, via team reporter Tori McElhaney. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels may not be playing in the Week 4 matchup, but Atlanta is still taking a major hit by not having the cornerback on the field.

Perhaps most shocking about the 30-0 loss is that even without Terrell, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young only threw for 121 yards. The Falcons as a whole lead the NFL in pass defense, allowing 131 yards per game. They'll have to find another way to shine without Terrell again, although that may come easier facing off against backup Marcus Mariota.

As Atlanta builds their roster under Morris, it's clear they view Terrell apart of their defensive core. They signed him to a four-year, $81 million contract extension in 2024. When he does make his return, the Falcons are counting on him to keep them atop the pass defense leaderboards.

When Atlanta takes on Washington, all eyes will be on quarterback Michael Penix and how he bounces back from the Panthers drubbing. But without Terrell, the Falcons must ensure their secondary play doesn't get out of hand.