The Washington Commanders (2-1) are expected to be without one of their most important players in Sunday's road game versus the Atlanta Falcons (1-2), and the face of the franchise's availability is also in some doubt. Second-Team All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin is likely out with a quadriceps injury, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Quarterback Jayden Daniels' status is up to doctors, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, as he works his way through a sprained knee.

Neither player were on the field for the start of Friday's practice. McLaurin has been inactive throughout the week, so it would be quite surprising to see him suit up in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniels was a limited participant the previous two days and therefore has a much better chance to play. However, considering backup QB Marcus Mariota thrived in the Commanders' 41-24 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, the team could deem it wise to sit him another game.

Washington feels confident in its roster depth and is obviously more concerned about its long-term health. If either Daniels or McLaurin were to suffer a setback and miss a significant amount of time moving forward, the organization's championship-sized ambitions would incur a massive blow. Management could be even more inclined to play it safe after seeing the Falcons lose 30-0 versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

Terry McLaurin, who signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $96 million in late August, suffered his quad injury against the Raiders. Thankfully, he will not require surgery and will return to action at some point in the future. The offseason addition of Deebo Samuel will ideally come in handy in Atlanta, and moving forward.

The Jayden Daniels situation is different, as the Commanders are presumably exercising caution. If the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year does play on Sunday afternoon, the coaching staff may want him to lean more on his arm and less on his legs. Washington still has a little time left to make final decisions on this dynamic duo ahead of its meeting with Atlanta.