On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons will look to get back into the win column with a home game against the shorthanded Washington Commanders, who will be playing without quarterback Jayden Daniels. Last week, Atlanta put up a goose egg on the road against the Carolina Panthers, losing by a score of 30-0.

After that debacle, a lot of the blame was directed at offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, whom the team has since elected to move down from the booth to the sidelines to call plays in a misguided attempt to diffuse the situation.

On Sunday morning, reports emerged from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Robinson was a leading candidate to replace Mike Gundy as the head coach at Oklahoma State, and Falcons fans in the comments couldn't have been more supportive of the idea.

“PLEASE GET HIM OUT OF ATLANTA,” wrote one fan.

“Please get him, I want him out of ATL ASAP,” added another.

“As falcons fans we can tell that his focus is not 100% on the falcons….. if he wants the job then by all means go take it because I don’t need a oc for my falcons distracted for another job,” opined one user.

Clearly, Falcons fans aren't thrilled with what they've seen from Robinson and the offense so far this year.

A rough start for the Falcons

Following Week 2's win against the Minnesota Vikings, there was some optimism that the Falcons had finally gotten a pass rusher and could theoretically contend for a playoff spot in the crowded NFC.

However, all of that reason for hope came crashing down with the loss to the Panthers, a game in which Atlanta looked like it hadn't gotten a wink of sleep the night before, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. turning in by far the worst game of his young career so far.

On Sunday, the Falcons will hope to bounce back against a Commanders team playing without both Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin.

The Falcons and Commanders are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.