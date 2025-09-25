The Washington Commanders are banged up after a runaway win. Meanwhile, the Falcons are trying to bounce back from a blowout loss. And here are the bold predictions as the Commanders meet the Falcons in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

Washington comes in with a record of 2-1, having dismantled the Raiders. The Falcons are 1-2 after a shutout setback against the Panthers.

At the forefront of this matchup is whether Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will play after missing last week.

QB Jayden Daniels will throw for 270-plus yards

This isn’t the week to use Daniels as a fantasy quarterback because he won’t use his legs as much. His injury status will cause the Commanders to keep him in the pocket. Head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels has been working hard to get back, according to commanders.com.

“We'll continue to rely on the medical team to fully clear him,” head coach Dan Quinn said. “But what I can say is … he is doing everything you possibly can to get there. Guy's an ultimate competitor. You know that. I know that. But he is absolutely digging.

“He has worked really hard in that space, and so we'll lean in on the medical side, too, just to make sure they'll be the ones that fully clear [him]. But he's working really hard to hit all the stuff that he needs to hit.”

Look for Daniels to hit on a pair of TD passes. But his rushing attempts will likely be limited to a handful of short scrambles out of bounds.

If Daniels winds up inactive, you can pencil Mariota in for these same passing numbers. Plus, Mariota could add a rushing score.

“I think that instilled confidence in me, just to go out there and play my game,” Mariota said. “It was cool to see all three phases come together. It's a great stepping stone for us as we move forward in the season.”

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will get 100-plus total yards and TD

The Falcons’ offense won’t get hammered like it did against the Panthers. Robinson said the team took it hard, according to ESPN.

“I didn't want to lose by 30 today,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “Obviously, nobody did. But it happened. I believe this can either break a team or make a team. For us, this needs to make this team. We need to come in tomorrow, we need to watch this game, and we all need to feel the same hurt the same way. This is a division game at that, so it needs to hurt even more.

“For us, this loss right here, when people look back at it, this needs to be the week where we come together and it changed everything so we can become the team we want to become.”

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. will throw a pair of TD passes

Don’t look for big yardage, but Penix should find Robinson and one of the receivers for air scores. Penix said it takes the basics, according to falcons.com

“We have to execute, and I have to find those guys when they are open,” Michael Penix Jr. said postgame. “And give those guys the opportunities to make those plays.”

Drake London said the Falcons aren’t lacking for playmakers.

“We have talent out there and we need to find a way to go out and showcase that,” London said.

Commanders WR Jaylin Lane will have a receiving TD

With Terry McLaurin likely limited, at least, or out, look for Lane to find the end zone. He had an opportunity in Week 3 but didn’t complete the catch. That should make him hungry.

Lane already electrified the Commanders’ fans with a 90-yard punt return touchdown against the Raiders. And he said it doesn’t take much to get him free, according to commanders.com.

“It's really just my teammates, they work their tails off blocking for me, speaking life into me, and they gave me all the confidence in the world back there,” Lane said. “All I told them, ‘I just need one lane, and I'll make the rest happen,' and that's what they did for me.”

Commanders will win a close game

The Falcons looked awful last week against the Panthers. But that was on the road, and this is the NFL. Atlanta will look much better this week against the Commanders. And this contest will likely come down to the fourth quarter.

Washington's ability to run the football and eat clock down the stretch should give the Commanders the edge.