The Washington Commanders face a huge test in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. The Commanders are already out both Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin before their game against the Falcons. Thankfully, Washington just got some positive injury news ahead of this important interconference battle.

Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to play against the Falcons on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Croskey-Merritt is officially questionable on the injury report with a knee injury.

The standout rookie returned to practice on Friday with the hopes of playing in Week 4.

Croskey-Merritt has already made a big impact on Washington's offense through just three games. The seventh-round pick has 22 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

It is good news that Croskey-Merritt will be available to help the Commanders on Sunday. But he is unlikely to receive most of Washington's carries on offense.

The Commanders will sprinkle in both Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols now that Austin Ekeler is out for the season.

Kurt Warner declares Commanders are in good hands with Marcus Mariota

The Commanders may be undermanned in Week 4, but they should not be worried about the quarterback position.

NFL legend Kurt Warner praised backup QB Marcus Mariota after his strong performance in Week 3. Warner even called him “a solid starter” in Washington's system.

“Right now my two favorite play designer/callers going are Shane Steichen & Kliff Kingsbury… majority are good solid concepts that connect & have answers for QB! Really enjoy popping on their tape & would like to play for them! On a side note – Marcus Mariota may not be a starter in every system, but he’s in the right system in WASH,” Warner posted on social media on Tuesday. “I believe if JD wasn’t there he would be a solid starter in the NFL there!”

Mariota played well against the Raiders, throwing for 207 passing yards and one touchdown. But he will face a different kind of defense in Atlanta.

It will be fascinating to see if Atlanta's pair of rookie edge rushers will create problems for Mariota on Sunday.

Commanders at Falcons kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.