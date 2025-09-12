The Atlanta Falcons have a big Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and hope to get back in the win column after suffering a 23-20 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, there have been some injury concerns regarding wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney. On Friday, their statuses for the upcoming contest were finally revealed.

Reports indicate that both London and Mooney will play on Sunday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter states that both wide receivers are “good to go” as they recover from their respective shoulder injuries.

“Falcons WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney do not have an injury designation for Sunday night's game vs. the Vikings and are good to go.”

London, who is 24 years old, suffered a shoulder injury during the Falcons' loss in Week 1. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter after he had already recorded 55 receiving yards off eight receptions. Drake London will likely continue serving as one of the top pass options in Atlanta for second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The former first-round pick ended last season with 100 receptions, 1,271 receiving yards, and nine touchdown grabs. All of which are career highs.

Darnell Mooney, on the other hand, was not available in Week 1 after he sustained his shoulder injury during the Falcons' first practice of training camp. The 27-year-old wideout should fit nicely into the offense as a top-three target behind London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Mooney experienced a jump in productivity in his first year in Atlanta last season and could maintain a big role this year. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 64 receptions, 992 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

So, the Falcons will seemingly have their top wide receivers available for their game against the Vikings. It's a prime-time matchup that will be aired on “Sunday Night Football.” Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. EST.