On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons got off to a rough start to the 2025 NFL season with a home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start out 0-1. The Falcons got a strong game out of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but ultimately, they weren't able to make enough plays down the stretch to win.

One big aspect of the loss was the amount of injuries Atlanta was dealing with, as the team was playing without its second best wide receiver in Darnell Mooney, and also saw number one receiver Drake London leave the game early due to injury.

However, on Wednesday, the Falcons got a positive update on both players.

“Raheem Morris says Drake London and Darnell Mooney will both be practicing today for the Falcons. Good news on the WR front for Atlanta,” reported Will McFadden of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

Mooney had been dealing with injury concerns throughout training camp and the preseason, leading some to wonder whether it could be weeks or even months before we saw him in uniform this year.

Meanwhile, London's injury thankfully doesn't appear to be anything too severe.

Can the Falcons bounce back?

There were some things to be encouraged by in the Atlanta Falcons' home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including most notably the play of Michael Penix Jr., who looked calm and collected in just his fourth start as an NFL quarterback.

The Falcons' offensive line left quite a bit to be desired, not able to churn out any gaps for Bijan Robinson to exploit, and overall, the team didn't exactly put on a defensive masterclass, with the pass rush once again non-existent for the most part.

However, Atlanta does have an intriguing group of young talent led by Penix, Robinson, and London, and if they are able to churn out just a couple of wins during the opening stretch of their season, the schedule figures to get a lot more manageable from there.

The Falcons will next take the field on Sunday evening on the road against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET.