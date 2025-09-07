The Atlanta Falcons fought hard but ultimately suffered a 23-20 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, it appears Drake London suffered an injury during the contest.

Reports indicate that London, who is 24 years old, suffered a shoulder injury during the game, according to beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter. The injury apparently occurred in the first half. However, Drake London did play through it in the second half.

“Falcons Drake London has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Cunningham said he looked like get got hurt in the first half, but continued to play.”

Article Continues Below

London's status will be monitored in the coming days to gauge if he'll be ready to play in Week 2 or not. It's too early to know the severity of the injury fr now. So, until then, Drake London may be deemed questionable for the Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former first-round pick ended Sunday's game with 55 receiving yards off eight receptions. He was one of the more targeted options in the pass options in the passing game for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson were heavily involved in the offense as well.

Look for the Falcons to provide more updates regarding Drake London's injury status. Ideally, he'll be ready to go, as he's pegged to be the No. 1 wide receiver for Atlanta this season. He looked solid in the season opener and seems primed to continue playing at a high level. London ended the 2024-25 campaign with 100 receptions (career-high), 1,271 receiving yards (career-high), and nine touchdown grabs (career-high).