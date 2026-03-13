Atlanta Falcons rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will not be charged on one of the five counts filed after his February 7 arrest in Florida. Prosecutors dropped the felony charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer after reviewing police body-camera footage and determining there was insufficient evidence, Andy Slater of FOX Sports South Florida reported Thursday.

That charge alone carried a potential prison sentence of up to five years. As a result, Pearce now faces three felony counts and one misdemeanor related to the incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Court documents state the remaining charges include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing or eluding police with lights or sirens activated, and resisting an officer with violence. He is also facing a misdemeanor stalking charge. The arrest occurred in Doral, Florida, after police alleged Pearce followed Jackson's vehicle for an extended period, attempted to open her door at a red light, and later rammed his Lamborghini SUV into both the front and rear of her car. Authorities said he then tried to block her access to a police station while she attempted to seek help.

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Police reports also state Pearce ignored commands to exit his vehicle, drove away during the encounter, and eventually crashed before fleeing on foot. Officers later apprehended him after a brief struggle. Pearce spent one night in jail before posting a $20,500 bond.

Jackson, who ended a three-year relationship with Pearce, filed for a protective order, saying she feared for her life and was willing to testify in court. A judge ordered Pearce to stay at least 500 feet away from her home and workplace.

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the 22-year-old played 17 games with three starts, amassing 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. His 10.5 sacks led both the Falcons and all NFL rookies, and he finished third in voting for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.