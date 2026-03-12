The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy free agency period so far, recently signing former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal. The slew of signings has come as the Falcons look to bounce back after a tough 2025 season that saw them miss the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

Recently, the Falcons got some troubling news with the arrest of star pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who was taken into custody in Miami on a slew of charges after his excellent rookie season in Atlanta.

Now, seemingly in response to that news, the Falcons have added another edge rusher in free agency.

“Former Colts DE Samson Ebukam reached agreement today with the Atlanta Falcons, per his agent Cameron Foster,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Ebukam is a former fourth round draft pick, having played with the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts thus far in his career. He missed the 2024 season with a torn Achilles tendon, but remains a viable pass rusher when healthy.

The Falcons fielded a competent pass rush for the first time seemingly in forever this past season, thanks in large part to the presence of James, whom the team drafted with their second first-round pick in 2025 out of Tennessee. Of course, Pearce's Falcons and NFL future are both in serious doubt at the current juncture as the legal process plays out in Florida.

Even if he is not convicted of the most serious charges, he almost assuredly will face a lengthy suspension from the NFL at some point in the future, if he indeed returns to the playing field.

Clearly, the Falcons are being proactive and planning ahead for the worst case scenario on that front.