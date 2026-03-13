Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.3 million veteran minimum deal with the Atlanta Falcons after being released by the Miami Dolphins. Shortly after signing his new deal, Tagovailoa delivered a message to the Atlanta fanbase.

An excited Tagovailoa shared a video of himself in the Falcons' facilities, explaining how thrilled he is to be in Atlanta. The 28-year-old quarterback aims to compete for the starting job with Michael Penix Jr. this offseason.

“What's up, guys?” said Tagovailoa. “Tua Tagovailoa here in the Falcons facility. Just got done signing. Just wanted to say that I'm very excited. Me and my family are excited to be here and [be] part of the organization. Rise up, baby.”

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While the Falcons are on the bill for $1.3 million, the Dolphins will have to pay Tua Tagovailoa about $52.7 million in the 2026-27 season after releasing him. The six-year veteran is still reeling in the dough while finding a new opportunity in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa showed flashes of potential throughout his tenure with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed much of his career so far. Additionally, his final two seasons in Miami were not quite as successful as the organization had hoped for. He joins the Falcons with 18,166 career passing yards and 120 touchdowns through the air, along with a career 68.0% completion percentage.

He should have a real chance at earning the starting quarterback job in Atlanta. Michael Penix Jr.'s first two seasons in the NFL have been a bit underwhelming. In 14 games played so far (12 starts), the former first-round pick has accumulated 2,757 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns (12 passing, 2 rushing) while completing just 59.6% of his pass attempts.