The Atlanta Falcons took a 20-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, and they suffered some injuries throughout the game. One of those players was Michael Penix Jr. who went down late in the fourth quarter after getting tangled up by some 49ers defenders.

Penix was able to keep playing, but there was some discomfort in his face throughout the rest of the drive, while he also had a limp while he was moving. After the game, Penix was asked about the injury, and he said that he felt good at that moment. A day after the game, head coach Raheem Morris offered an update on his quarterback.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has a bone bruise in his foot/ankle, according to coach Raheem Morris, who categorized Penix as day to day,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

It's good news that Penix is listed as day-to-day, which means there is a chance that he will be able to play in their next game against the Miami Dolphins. It will all depend on what his practice status looks like this throughout the week, and he will probably have to be on the field for a few days for the Falcons to feel safe playing him. If he isn't able to play, Kirk Cousins will be the starter, which the Falcons should have no problem with.

It was a rough night offensively for the Falcons, as they were not able to get anything going consistently in the run or pass game. Penix didn't look comfortable in the pocket, and the 49ers defense made things difficult for him throughout the game.

After two solid wins against the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills, the Falcons looked like the team who came out against the Carolina Panthers. They haven't been successful on the road as much this season, and that will havw to chance if they want to be in good standings by the end of the year.