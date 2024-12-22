It took until Week 16 for the Atlanta Falcons to finally feel comfortable starting rookie quarterback Michael Penix. Their patience paid off, as Penix led the Falcons to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in his debut.

The rookie completed 18-of-27 passes for 202 scoreless yards and an interception. While his numbers aren't the prettiest on paper, Penix is more than content to earn a victory in his first starting opportunity, via team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“I've been preparing each and every day for this,” Penix said. “It was such a blessing. A great game. A great team game.”

While the Giants opened up the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run. It was all Falcons from there. Of their 34 unanswered points were two Drew Lock pick-sixes. Add in a pair of Bijan Robinson touchdown runs and Riley Patterson field goals and the Falcons came away with a rout.

Still, the quarterback knows he has room to improve from his debut. He isn't hiding from it and says he has a lot more he can offer.

“It takes a lot of reps. We did a lot of reps this past week and have a lot more to put together,” Penix said. “What you saw today is only going to get better.”

The decision to bench Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix didn't come without controversy. Adding Penix to the team after signing Cousins brought on a wave of flack as is. But the Falcons stood by it. Atlanta knows it may take some time for Penix to get truly acclimated. Still, they believe he is the right quarterback to lead their playoff push. Penix stands by their decision.

“I was ready for the moment,” Penix said.

After earning a victory in his debut, Penix will have another opportunity to prove himself in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.