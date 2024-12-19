After 14 games, it's finally time for Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta. The Falcons announced the move to switch to the rookie quarterback as the new starter after another poor performance from Kirk Cousins on Monday night in a 15-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The decision came as a surprise to many, but it is a logical one considering that Cousins has thrown just one touchdown and nine interceptions in the Falcons' last five games. Atlanta is just 1-4 in that stretch as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken control of the NFC South.

Now, Penix steps into the lineup for a trio of high-stakes games that will impact whether his team is able to get into the playoffs or not. Despite the added pressure of the standings, the former University of Washington star is ready for his moment according to Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

“I got a lot of feelings,” Penix said per Waack. “I don't know what they are, but I'm just ready to play. … I just got to be myself. I don't feel like I got to be anybody else. I don't have to try too hard to be the big leader, the vocal leader. Just be myself. Trust in my preparation and bring everybody along with me.”

Despite the confidence that Penix is displaying, that doesn't mean that there won't be some butterflies when he takes the field for the first time as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, he will be ready to go when the ball is snapped.

“I ain't going to lie, I'm going to be nervous running out of that tunnel,” Penix said, per Waack. “But whenever I get on the field, it's a whole different mentality, a flipped switch. I'm ready to go.”

Falcons have all the tools for Michael Penix Jr. to succeed

While some rookie quarterbacks, such as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, have repeatedly been put in positions to fail this season with bad play calling, subpar weapons and poor offensive line play, the Falcons seem to have the right kind of ecosystem to allow Michael Penix Jr. to succeed in his first real action as an NFL starter.

First and foremost, the Falcons have become an effective team running the football. Entering Week 16, Atlanta ranks 13th in EPA per play on runs, but it also has the explosive element in the running game due to the greatness of Bijan Robinson. The Falcons also have a solid offensive line and good pass catchers, which should make Penix's job easier.

Having Penix in the lineup also unlocks a new section of the call sheet for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The Falcons haven't been using very much under center play action with Cousins at quarterback, and they haven't been moving the pocket almost at all due to Cousins' lack of mobility after tearing his Achilles.

All of these factors, plus a pretty easy schedule, should set Penix up for success as he eases into his first action as a starter.