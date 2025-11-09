The Atlanta Falcons suffered another brutal loss in Week 10. Atlanta lost 31-25 in overtime against Indianapolis in the team's third consecutive loss. Now the Falcons are left asking questions after they let another close game slip away.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gave an honest response when asked about OC Zac Robinson after Sunday's defeat.

“I do have confidence in him,” Morris said after the game, per Falcons reporter Terrin Waack. “He was able to go out there and get enough points. We should have had enough to win the football game.”

Atlanta had a solid outing on offense, but they could not rise to the occasion against Indy.

Part of the problem was Atlanta's defense getting shredded by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He had 32 carries for 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns, one of the best games of his career.

That contributed to the Falcons giving up 519 total yards of offense to the Colts. NFL teams rarely win games when their defense surrenders that kind of yardage.

But reporters were right to question Robinson, as the Falcons only managed 290 total yards of their own.

The running game was roughly as efficient as it usually is, but the Falcons could not create any explosive plays. Bijan Robinson had 17 carries for 84 yards and Tyler Allgeier added 11 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

It was Michael Penix Jr. and the passing game that struggled most on Sunday.

Penix went 12-of-28 for 177 yards and one touchdown. He struggled to create yards and had a miserable completion percentage below 50%. Though some of that responsibility is on Atlanta's pass catchers, who had some painful drops.

The Falcons allowed Penix to be sacked three times, include one that led to a costly fumble.

Atlanta will look to get back on track against Carolina in Week 11.