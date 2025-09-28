The Atlanta Falcons find themselves at the center of one of the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback questions. Veteran Kirk Cousins, signed to a lucrative deal just over a year ago, now sits on the bench behind rookie starter Michael Penix Jr. Despite constant speculation, Atlanta has yet to move Cousins, who remains a backup with a no-trade clause and a sizable $27.5 million base salary that complicates any potential deal.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between stability and opportunity. Cousins, 37, remains capable of starting in the league after throwing for more than 3,500 yards last season, but the Falcons committed to Penix as their long-term answer. That decision left Cousins in limbo and rival teams watching closely.

Outside desperation could drive the Falcons to a deal

Atlanta has publicly maintained it does not intend to trade Cousins, but the dynamics of the season may change that stance. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported the Falcons plan to keep him in place, though history shows that desperation often shifts front office calculations. If a contender loses its starter and needs a quick fix, the Falcons could leverage Cousins’ experience for future draft assets.

The Cincinnati Bengals were linked to him after Joe Burrow’s injury exposed the team’s thin depth, though skepticism remains about whether Cousins represents a meaningful upgrade over backup Jake Browning. ESPN analyst Dan Graziano noted that while it may sound like an overreaction, such calls are not out of the question if Cincinnati or another franchise continues to falter.

Atlanta’s decision to hold Cousins is not without risk. His contract and limited usage reduce his trade value the longer he sits. But if the Falcons were to absorb part of his salary, they could attract a stronger return.

For now, Cousins stays in Atlanta, backing up the rookie they believe in. Yet as injuries pile up and contenders search for stability, the Falcons hold one of the league’s most talked-about bargaining chips.