NFL trades are becoming more of a regularity. The Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby at the start of the season. Before that, when regular-season action was right around the corner, big-name players such as Micah Parsons, Adam Thielen, Tim Patrick, and Brian Robinson were moved. Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Geno Smith, Deebo Samuel, and others were traded in the heat of the offseason, too.

While free agency and the draft remain popular ways to build a roster, it is starting to look like utilizing the trade market is a near necessity for building a competitive roster. So who is one trade target that all 32 NFL teams should pursue during the 2025 season?

Baltimore Ravens

Trade target: Bradley Chubb, DE, Miami Dolphins

Bradley Chubb is no stranger to being traded in the middle of the season. In the middle of the 2022 season and in the midst of a rebuild, the Denver Broncos traded Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Miami was in the process of bringing in a surplus of superstar players. It never quite panned out the way the Dolphins expected, and now they are a team that could be blowing things up soon.

Chubb already has three sacks during the Dolphins' 0-3 start, so he is one of their best trade chips. The Baltimore Ravens are clearly Super Bowl contenders, but a tough early schedule has them sitting at 1-2. They are last in yards allowed per game (415), and they only have three team sacks so far.

Despite the less-than-ideal start, the Ravens don't have many holes, but they'd be smart to load up on defensive help because the supreme offensive talents that have bested them so far are the same teams that they could see in the postseason.

Buffalo Bills

Trade target: Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Cleveland Browns

NFL teams should be calling the Cleveland Browns about their defensive players. Cleveland might become trade deadline sellers the way they are currently trending, but they do have one of the best defensive units in the NFL. Even if the Browns are unwilling to part with starters, they have a great backup safety in Rayshawn Jenkins. He has started 89 out of a possible 125 games over his career.

Cincinnati Bengals

Trade target: Jameis Winston, QB, New York Giants

The Cincinnati Bengals' season took a turn for the worse when Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury that will keep him out for at least three months. When news of his extended absence broke, some fans were under the impression that Jake Browning would be fine leading the team, while others felt that a trade for a new quarterback would be necessary.

The Bengals seemingly were on board with riding with Browning. After all, Browning found moderate success during the last time that he stepped up in relief of Burrow. However, it is clear that Browning is best off in reserve duty. He was horrendous in his first start of 2025 with the Bengals, and now the team has to be considering a trade for a new starter.

Jameis Winston is a former first overall pick with 87 career starts to his name. The Bengals need a flash in the pan, and Winston's killer arm strength could lead to some immediate success that re-engages Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Winston is prone to making mistakes, which is why he is no longer a starter in the NFL. He also has the ability to make massive plays and put up huge numbers. The Bengals' defense is going to give up a lot of points, but Winston could help Cincinnati outscore opponents even without Burrow under center. Winston is the third stringer in New York, so a trade seems inevitable.

Cleveland Browns

Trade target: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

It isn't clear who the Browns' quarterback of the future is. Joe Flacco is the current player holding down the position, but he is clearly just the bridge option. The team drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, but neither of them were a high draft pick. Both players have potential, but they are also both flawed and a ways away in their development.

The Browns will likely give one or both a chance at some point this season, though. Youngsters need help, so the Browns should trade for the best receiver on the trade market. That player would, of course, be Tyreek Hill. He has been disgruntled for quite a while with the Miami Dolphins. He requested a trade at the end of last season, and he likely isn't any happier now that the Dolphins are 0-3.

If he again requests out of Miami, Cleveland would be smart to give their offense a boost. After all, the defense has proven to be one of the best units in the NFL, evidenced by the fact that their 204.3 allowed yards per game is the best mark in the NFL. Hill, the best speed demon in the NFL, would pair quite well with Jerry Jeudy, one of the premier route runners in all of football.

Denver Broncos

Trade target: Quincy Williams, LB, New York Jets

Alex Singleton has been perhaps the Denver Broncos' worst starter thus far. The team could use an off-ball linebacker upgrade, and trading for Quincy Williams could make sense. The Broncos wouldn't want to trade for the New York Jets linebacker until more is known about his shoulder injury. He was just placed on injured reserve, so he will be out for at least four weeks.

If Williams returns to action soon after that, though, he'd give Denver's already great defense a significant boost. In addition to Singleton's struggles, Dre Greenlaw has been battling injury woes. It is possible he will never return to pre-Achilles tendon tear form.

Houston Texans

Trade target: Wyatt Teller, OL, Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans revamped their offensive line in the offseason. It hasn't resulted in C.J. Stroud finding himself and the offense as a whole living up to their potential. Therefore, they shouldn't be done building in the trenches. Wyatt Teller is a three-time Pro Bowler who would improve the interior of Houston's offensive line. In turn, Stroud should have more time to stay upright and find open receivers down the field.

Indianapolis Colts

Trade target: Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the surprise teams of the NFL this season. They are 3-0 and seemingly ready to contend for the Super Bowl. Championship-caliber teams tend to have a player who their fanbase loves but opposing fans hate. This player is usually known for doing the dirty work and hitting hard.

Azeez Al-Shaair fits the description, and the Colts should trade for the linebacker. Al-Shaair is perhaps most known for his dirty hit on Trevor Lawrence, but he is a really solid off-ball linebacker.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Target: Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line has looked better than anybody could have guessed, so they don't need help there. Although Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter have underwhelmed so far, the Jaguars likely won't be investing in another receiver anytime soon. That means Jacksonville is most likely to add defensive help.

The defensive interior, in particular, is a spot that could use an upgrade. It is somewhat unlikely that the Carolina Panthers would trade Derrick Brown, considering his immense talent level and youth. If the Panthers blow it up, though, the Jaguars should trade for the star defensive tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs

Trade target: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs once had one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history. Mahomes won two MVPs and led the Chiefs to five Super Bowl appearances because of it. The offense has looked a lot more mediocre recently, though. Injuries and absences from receivers have played a large part in that over the last season and change.

Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missed the majority of last season with injuries, and Xavier Worthy was knocked out during Week 1 this year. Rice is also currently serving a six-game suspension. Those players will be back, and that will help, but the Chiefs could use a boost at running back. Isiah Pacheco doesn't look like the player who burst onto the scene as a rookie, and Kareem Hunt is well past his prime.

Kansas City should trade for Breece Hall. The New York Jets are infatuated with Braelon Allen, which could lead to Hall being traded. Hall is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, so he could thrive in Mahomes' offense. The Chiefs have gotten off to a slow start and could use a boost now. However, Hall is just 24 years old, too, so the Chiefs could re-sign him and deploy him in their offense for the foreseeable future as well.

Las Vegas Raiders

Trade target: Evan Neal, OL, New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders have long had offensive line problems. The team's inability to run block has led to Ashton Jeanty disappointing early on in his career.

Evan Neal isn't a superstar, but he was originally drafted to be one. Although Neal has largely looked like a draft bust since being drafted seventh overall in 2022, there still might be a superstar that could be unlocked somewhere in there. Neal was drafted as a tackle, but he has since switched to the guard position. The Raiders could use him anywhere on their offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers

Trade target: Joel Bitonio, OL, Cleveland Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2025 NFL season. The team is 3-0 and atop a stacked AFC West. However, the injury bug has already started to bite. Najee Harris just tore his Achilles tendon, and the offensive line is a mess when it comes to injuries.

It started with Rashawn Slater tearing his patellar tendon before the season even started. Trey Pipkens and Mekhi Becton have since suffered injuries. The team needs reinforcements, and Joel Bitonio has a track record of reliability.

Bitonio has started at least 15 games in each of the last eight seasons. He also has the versatility to line up inside or outside, depending on where the Chargers will most need help going forward. The Chargers are in a great position, so they can't afford to have a depleted offensive line cost them their season.

Miami Dolphins

Trade target: Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins is arguably the best quarterback on the trade market, but nobody has been willing to make a move for him because he carries a big contract. Rebuilding teams are better off trying out young players at quarterback, but a mediocre squad like the Miami Dolphins could get a push from trading for Cousins.

Tua Tagovailoa just hasn't been that good for the Dolphins. Cousins can either push him to be better because Tagovailoa has never had a great backup behind him, or he could take over as the starter. Star receivers such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson have thrived with Cousins delivering them the football. Perhaps him taking over under center would keep/make Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle happy.

New England Patriots

Trade target: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

The New England Patriots have added receiving talent and no longer have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, as they arguably did heading into the 2024 season. Most notably, the team added Stefon Diggs in the offseason. He isn't the player he once was, though, and the Patriots should still add another pass-catching option for Drake Maye.

Hill has most often been rumored in Dolphins trade talks, but Jaylen Waddle could just as easily be moved if Miami blows it up. Waddle fits Maye's timeline, and considering his numbers have regressed each season of his career, he could return to his star rookie form with improved quarterback play.

New York Jets

Trade target: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Most teams have a clear direction at quarterback. Either they already have the franchise signal caller, or they are testing out young quarterbacks to see if they can take on that role. The New York Jets are deploying Justin Fields under center, though, and he is somewhere in the middle. Fields was a former first-round pick, but he busted out from two teams already. His rushing ability his elite, but it is clear that he will always lack as a passer.

The Jets are built for a rushing attack this season, but they should trade for a younger quarterback with more potential. Anthony Richardson was the fourth overall pick just two years ago, and he is withering away on the Indianapolis Colts' bench. Richardson struggled with injuries and accuracy during his first two seasons with the Colts, and he lost a competition to former draft bust Daniel Jones.

That means it is far from a guarantee that he will ever pan out as a starting quarterback. However, gambling on him is worth the risk because he has immense physical traits and tons of potential.

Richardson is in the mold of Cam Newton as a runner, but he also has one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Perhaps a change of scenery would allow him to reach his potential. Trading for him would be a low-risk, high-reward move because the Jets will likely be looking for a new quarterback in the near future, regardless.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade target: Jessie Bates, S, Atlanta Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick in the offseason. While they lost their best safety in that deal, they added both a cornerback and a tight end, in the forms of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Trading for Jessie Bates would fill the safety void left by Fitzpatrick.

Tennessee Titans

Trade target: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers requested a trade before the start of the season, but the Las Vegas Raiders denied him that opportunity. Even so, relationships are rarely fully mended after trade and contract drama, so a deal involving Meyers shouldn't be fully written off. Cam Ward's receivers haven't done him any favors in his first season.

The Tennessee Titans' receiving corps has been plagued by drops and an inability to get open. The team needs receiving help even after adding Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in the offseason, especially because Calvin Ridley has underwhelmed thus far. Meyers has exceeded expectations in recent seasons, and he could continue to do so with the first overall pick throwing him the football.

Arizona Cardinals

Trade target: Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

James Conner suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3. Fans have long believed in Trey Benson's ability to take on a bigger role, but he will still need help carrying the rushing burden for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals should trade for Jerome Ford now that Quinshon Judkins has joined fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the Browns' backfield after missing all of training camp.

Atlanta Falcons

Trade target: Brian Burns, LB, New York Giants

The Atlanta Falcons' offense hasn't looked pretty with Michael Penix Jr. leading the way, but the NFC South is wide open. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ravaged by injuries, and the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers both look like two of the worst teams in the NFL.

That could be enough to convince the Falcons to go all in on a trade. They could use some help on defense, specifically when it comes to the pass rush. With Abdul Carter in town for the New York Giants, one of Brian Burns or Kayvon Thibodeaux may have to go.

Carolina Panthers

Article Continues Below

Trade target: David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Harold Fannin is starting to inch into David Njoku's snap count and production. If the Browns are ready to hand Fannin the reins as their No. 1 tight end, then the Carolina Panthers should trade for Njoku. The Panthers have emphasized adding offensive weapons for Bryce Young to throw to as Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan were drafted in the first round of consecutive drafts.

The tight end room is still suspect, though. JaTavion Sanders hasn't been spectacular yet, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury. Njoku has long been one of the most reliable tight ends in football, and he'd help the former first overall pick reach his potential.

Chicago Bears

Trade target: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Quarterback Caleb Williams is starting to meet predraft expectations and look like a star. The passing attack has thrived with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland as options for Williams to throw to. If the Bears want to take the next step, they should upgrade at running back.

Breece Hall would form an excellent rushing duo with D'Andre Swift. He'd also provide more backfield pass catching, which could make Williams even more dangerous. Defense might be a bigger concern than yet another offensive weapon for the Bears, but why should they stop adding playmakers now?

Dallas Cowboys

Trade target: Dre'Mont Jones, DE, Tennessee Titans

The Green Bay Packers have looked elite since trading for Micah Parsons, so perhaps trading away one of the best players in the NFL wasn't such a bright idea for the Dallas Cowboys. This is especially true because they have just four sacks on the year, and they have allowed high scoring totals in each of their matchups. Trading for Dre'Mont Jones wouldn't right the wrong of trading Parsons, but it would be a step in the right direction.

Detroit Lions

Trade target: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

The New York Giants don't have a lot of talent on their roster, but they are stacked at edge rusher. Brian Burns has 58.5 career sacks, four of which have come this season, and he is locked up through 2028. The team also drafted Abdul Carter third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many considered him the best player in the class. Kayvon Thibodeaux was drafted fifth overall in 2022.

Outside of some injury issues, Thibodeaux has impressed during his young NFL career, but there might not be enough snaps to go around for the three of them. The Detroit Lions' offense is still looking elite, but things went off the rails for the team when their defense suffered through injury woes last season.

Aidan Hutchinson is back, and that is helpful, but Detroit should stock up on more defensive talent. Their championship window is right now, so they need to be big trade-deadline buyers. Thibodeaux would be one of the best players moved this year if he were traded. He'd fix Detroit's biggest need, too, which is sack production outside of Hutchinson.

Green Bay Packers

Trade target: Paulson Adebo, CB, New York Giants

The Green Bay Packers already made what will likely go down as the biggest trade of the year as they made a move for Micah Parsons. Trading for another star who ranks as one of the best football players in the world is unlikely, but Green Bay could add more depth. Paulson Adebo would contribute at the cornerback position if the Packers got their hands on him.

Los Angeles Rams

Trade target: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals absolutely hate paying their players, and Cam Taylor-Britt is in a contract year. Plus, the team's season may be lost with Joe Burrow on the sideline. These factors could add up to the Los Angeles Rams trading for the cornerback. The Rams have impressed this season, so they should make a buyer's move that sets them up for a championship push.

Minnesota Vikings

Trade target: Jaylon Moore, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings have seemingly had a beat-up offensive line for a decade-plus. At full strength, that unit has potential, but the Vikings would be smart to add offensive line depth. Jaylon Moore is a swing tackle who can also line up inside. Some viewed him as a starter option when he originally signed with the Chiefs, but he has been glued to the bench so far.

New Orleans Saints

Trade target: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints need some leadership in their quarterback room. The team's two quarterbacks under contract are Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, who are sophomore and rookie signal callers, respectively. The Saints aren't in a position to win games this year, so they might as well continue throwing the youngsters into the fire in an effort to spark development.

However, a guiding light in the form of a veteran quarterback could be beneficial for both Rattler and Shough. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Trading for him could help in the development of Rattler and/or Shough, although it is possible that the Saints will find a new quarterback after the season.

The one thing that could prevent a Garoppolo trade is the fact that Matthew Stafford came into the season with back problems, so the Rams may want to hold on to their backup.

New York Giants

Trade target: Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Jaxson Dart has officially been promoted to starting quarterback over Russell Wilson. The rookie is considered raw, so the Giants will want to lean on a rushing attack. Cam Skattebo has already impressed as a rookie. In fact, his two rushing touchdowns are the most among rookies. Skattebo is somewhat of a niche player, though. He is a power runner with a throwback skill set.

The Giants could use a speed threat and pass-catching option to complement Skattebo, and Breece Hall fits the bill. Hall wouldn't have to travel far to join the Giants, considering he already plays his home games at MetLife Stadium.

Philadelphia Eagles

Trade target: Mike Ford Jr., CB, Atlanta Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles already traded for Tank Bigsby, which provides much-needed Saquon Barkley insurance. Next, they need to add cornerback depth. The team lost defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry in the offseason. Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are exciting young players, but the depth behind them and Adoree Jackson could be tested this season. The Falcons have some young cornerbacks, so perhaps they'd be willing to part with Mike Ford Jr.

San Francisco 49ers

Trade target: D.J. Wonnum, LB, Carolina Panthers

The San Francisco 49ers were ravaged by injuries last season. Things haven't gotten any better on that front this year. Christian McCaffrey already had an injury scare, and Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle have all missed time. Brandon Aiyuk is still out with a torn ACL, too.

The worst injury news came after Week 3, as it was announced that Nick Bosa tore his ACL and will also be out for the year. This has all come after the 49ers' depth was tested because of a huge offseason spending deficit in which a number of key players found new homes.

Somehow, the 49ers are still chugging along. The 3-0 team will struggle to replace Bosa, but they need to find some newfound pass-rushing production. D.J. Wonnum is a trade target who won't replace Bosa's production in its entirety, but he could help keep the team afloat.

Seattle Seahawks

Trade target: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Noah Fant was one of the surprise cuts of the 2025 offseason. The Seattle Seahawks haven't really replaced him at the tight end position yet. If the Browns decide to blow things up and trade David Njoku, Seattle would be one of the best suitors for his services. Njoku would be a great security blanket for the massive Seattle investment that is Sam Darnold.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade target: Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

Suggesting a receiver as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ideal trade target might seem crazy. After all, they came into the season ranked as having the best receiving corps in the NFL. At full health, that just may be true. Mike Evans has gone for 1,000-plus yards in every season of his career, and Chris Godwin is close to returning from an injury he suffered last season. Prior to going down, Godwin was leading the NFL in receptions.

Jalen McMillan is also out with an injury suffered in the preseason, and Emeka Egbuka played his last game on a snap count. Evans is now expected to miss time because of a hamstring injury, too. There are injuries all over the roster, but the Buccaneers need receiver reinforcements. The Packers will have a surplus of pass catchers once Christian Watson and Jayden Reed return from injuries, so they could spare Romeo Doubs after Watson's return.

Washington Commanders

Trade target: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips has been one of the hottest names on the trade market recently. The Dolphins' defensive end likely won't cost much in trade because he has often been injured. If the Washington Commanders traded for him, though, they could end up with a bargain. Phillips has flashed tons of pass-rushing talent whenever he has been on the field.

Washington's front seven isn't as deep as it once was, and Von Miller could use more rest considering he is 36 years old. Phillips should be Washington's primary trade target.