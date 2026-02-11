Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show capped off a tremendous viewership performance for NBC. The Super Bowl is the most significant cultural event in America, and the game itself saw wider appeal when Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime show performer.

Year Performer(s) Viewership (Million) 2025 Kendrick Lamar & SZA 133.5 2024 Usher, Alicia Keys, Will I Am, Lil Jon, Ludacris 129.3 2026 Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin 128.2 2023 Rihanna 121.0 2022 Dr. Dre, Snoop, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar 103.4

While the game was already expected to achieve high viewership, Bad Bunny certainly aided in the numbers. Per NBC Sports, the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers as it ran for 15 minutes from 8:15 to 8:30 PM. The available viewership numbers are domestic only, as global viewership is said to be available next week.

Blockbuster Audience for Super Bowl LX Details:https://t.co/iqIdXmUdMh pic.twitter.com/3lf9NxYRPj — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 10, 2026

The Super Bowl itself averaged 124.9 million views, peaking at 137.8 million views in the second quarter. According to NBC Sports, the viewership gains were also reflected in Telemundo's ratings. The Spanish-language network averaged 3.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl in Spanish-language history per NBC Sports' statement. The audience peaked at 4.8 million viewers during Bad Bunny's halftime show makes it the most-watched Spanish-language halftime show in history.

The game itself was a rather one-sided affair, as the Seattle Seahawks defense overwhelmed Drake Maye and the Patriots' offensive attack. Still, the numbers show that the Super Bowl still has relevance and is a modern-day viewership magnet no matter who plays.