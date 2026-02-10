Drake Maye's first trip to the Super Bowl couldn't have been any more disastrous. The runner-up to the Most Valuable Player award had dismal showings in his first three playoff games this year. Fans held out hope that the New England Patriots quarterback would bounce back in the biggest game of his career.

However, his Super Bowl debut was ruined before it even started. Maye was listed with a shoulder injury in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl. The Patriots eventually took him out of the injury report days before the momentous game. Unfortunately, Maye did not play well in the game, throwing two picks and losing one fumble in their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After the loss, there were obviously some questions about the true severity of Maye's injury. Maye revealed that one of the hits he took in the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Denver Broncos was the likely reason for his injury.

“Drake Maye acknowledges the hit in the AFC Championship Game as significant as it relates to his right throwing shoulder,” Mike Reiss posted on X. “As the Patriots noted on the injury report leading into the Super Bowl, Maye was managing it in the 2 weeks leading into the game.”

Article Continues Below

Maye also says that his injury would not need any surgery. “No medical procedures needed. Just some time off before getting started again,” the Patriots quarterback said, per Reiss.

After an electric regular season that saw him go toe to toe with Matthew Stafford for the MVP race, all eyes were on Maye once the postseason hit. He and the Patriots have been doubted due to the relatively easier schedule they've faced this season. Unfortunately, Maye struggled quite a bit during the postseason. He completed just 58.3% of his passes and threw four interceptions.

Maye's struggles in the postseason were not all on him: the Patriots quarterback was sacked 21 times in the postseason, a playoff record. The offensive line's struggles clearly rattled Maye and sent his internal clock into disarray. However, Maye himself knows that he can do better. The Patriots quarterback now has the entire offseason to recuperate and plot his bounceback.