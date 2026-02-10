On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the Seattle Seahawks dominated and defeated the New England Patriots 13-29 to secure the Lombardi Trophy. While the fans rejoiced in the victory, the show was also headlined by Bad Bunny's iconic and historic Halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Shortly after the show, TMZ caught up with members of Bad Bunny's crew at the LAX Airport on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. Discussing their performance, Bunny's crew noted that the show was more about placing Puerto Rican culture at the front of one of the biggest stages in the world.

“I was blown away myself,” one of Bad Bunny's backup dancers, Chris, said. “I feel like it’s such a monumental moment culturally. I was born and raised in Puerto Rico and everything they did culturally, I feel like they tapped in perfectly.”

He further opened up on how involved Bad Bunny was in the Halftime Show's creative process. “Doing this was beyond me. I was fortunate enough to be a part of this and it’ll be part of history forever. To all those people that wanna do stuff after me, I feel like this was a stamp from time to know that you can do that.”

Creating history, Bad Bunny became the first-ever Latin artist to headline a Super Bowl Halftime show. Featuring 11 songs and an iconic performance, the show had more than 300 dancers, according to the creative team behind the performance. Featuring cameos from Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, and more, Bunny's performance attracted praise from several across the industry, while notable personalities such as Jake Paul and Donald Trump were highly critical of it.