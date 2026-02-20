The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era. After firing long-time coach John Harbaugh, the team will be undergoing a retooling of sorts under new coach Jesse Minter. That means new coaches, new staff members… and some players saying goodbye this offseason.

The Ravens have 24 players who will enter free agency this offseason. Some of these players are players that the team would want to keep, while others might be in consideration to keep on a lower contract. However, there are a couple of players that Baltimore should let go in free agency. Let's analyze who these players are and the reason why the Ravens should be comfortable allowing these players to leave.

Ravens' free agents

The most notable free agent for the Ravens this offseason is center Tyler Linderbaum. One of the best centers in the league, Linderbaum is set to command a huge contract this season. Most of Baltimore's efforts this offseason will be dedicated to keeping Linderbaum on the team this season.

Outside of Linderbaum, the Ravens have more free agents on offense. Their much-maligned offensive line has a few players set to hit the open market: guard Daniel Faalele and left tackle Joseph Noteboom. Pat Ricard, one of the few notable fullbacks in the NFL, will also be a free agent, along with tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will also be a free agent this offseason.

On the defensive side of the ball, standout cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will hit the market after his one-year contract has expired. Other defensive free agents for the Ravens are pass-rushers Kyle Van Noy, Dre'Mont Jones, and David Ojabo, and safety Alohi Gilman.

Daniel Faalele, guard

The Ravens' offensive line had its worst performance last season in the Lamar Jackson era. Baltimore's pass protection has always been good enough for the last few years, but 2025 was a disastrous year. Most of the offensive line outside of Linderbaum struggled for parts of the season, and the multiple injuries to the line didn't help.

In all that chaos, though, one player unfortunately stood out as the worst: Daniel Faalele. It's never a good sign when your name becomes a meme, but that's exactly what happened to the Ravens guard last season. Faalele struggled heavily last season, grading out as a below-average guard according to PFF. After this ordeal, it's best for both the Ravens and Faalele to part ways.

OLB David Ojabo

Football is won in the trenches, so it's no surprise the Ravens struggled when both their offensive and defensive lines struggled last season. While the o-line allowed pressure on Jackson with concerning regularity, the defensive line was unable to do the same to opposing quarterbacks. That inability to get to the quarterback exposed the rest of the defense's issues.

It's clear that a retooling of the offensive line is in order this offseason. Ojabo, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2022, has gotten a few opportunities to show his talents over the last few years. However, he hasn't shown enough production to warrant staying on the team. With the defensive line being a top priority, Ojabo might be one of the first players out.

Dre'Mont Jones, EDGE

Speaking of the defensive line, Dre'Mont Jones was a nice standout for the Ravens this season. Picked up at the trade deadline by the Ravens from the Tennessee Titans, Jones was one of the few solid pass-rushers for Baltimore this season. Jones recorded 2.5 sacks for Baltimore this season and had 4.5 with Tennessee before the trade.

Those are good numbers for a pass-rusher, but it might not be enough. Jones will likely command a bigger contract this offseason, one that would not be worth his production. With more talented pass-rushers in the draft and in free agency, the Ravens are better off using that money on other defensive linemen.