Maxx Crosby has finally spoken after his failed trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens.

Four days after Baltimore agreed to acquire Crosby in exchange for two first-round draft picks, the Ravens backed out of the trade. The reason, according to reports, is that Crosby, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, failed a physical.

Following the rare failed trade, Crosby posted on social media.

“3/11/20,” Crosby posted on X, formerly Twitter. “6 Years Sober. God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. 🦅💎”

3/11/20. 6 Years Sober. God Doesn’t Make Mistakes. 🦅💎 — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 11, 2026

Additionally, Crosby reposted his agent, CJ Laboy of Wasserman.

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache,” LaBoy posted. “Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons.”

Crosby has two years left on a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension he signed last offseason. He is set to carry a $35.8 million cap hit this year and $29.8 million next year.

In the aftermath of its trade with the Ravens, Las Vegas spent big, agreeing to deals with center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, cornerback Eric Stokes, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, and edge rushers Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce. It remains to be seen what will come of the contracts with Crosby still officially on the roster for now.

During his seven-year NFL career, Crosby, 28, has earned 69.5 sacks, 439 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries.

The Raiders, who had a league-worst 3-14 record, are set to pick first overall in next month's draft.