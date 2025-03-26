Derrick Henry has made a decision on his Dallas home.

According to TMZ, Henry bought the home in 2022. However, the Ravens running back has decided that he will be selling the home as an interested buyer bought it for an undisclosed amount. The outlet reports that while the exact dollar amount for the home has not been made public, the buyer reportedly bought the home close to the $1.6 million asking price. The NFL star originally listed the house for $1.8 million last year but decided to take it off the market and come back for $1.6 million after he switched real estate agencies.

The 4,154-square-foot house is located in Inwood Park and features “20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble floors, and hardwood flooring.”

The outlet notes that Henry was interested in Dallas because his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas, has family in the area. The couple has two daughters together: Valentina Allure and Celine Amor. However, that is not the reason why Henry was specifically interested in buying a home in Dallas — he wanted a shot to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I knew once free agency started that I wanted to work something out [with the Ravens] if we could,” Henry said on The Pivot podcast last year. “Even though I’m living in Dallas and Dallas being a perfect situation, as well, because we lived there, we ain’t got to move…”

Unfortunately for Henry, the Cowboys weren't interested in him.

“They ain’t holla at me at all,” Henry said.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons commented on if Henry should have come over to the Cowboys last season.

“No, that’s not how God works. He was exactly where he was supposed to be. Year 8/9 of his career, still going for 1,800 yards, playoffs. He was exactly where he was supposed to be. I’m happy that he didn’t get ruined by us!’” Parsons said per Pro Football & Sports Network.

Henry joked that Cowboys owner has him blocked.

“Jerry Jones has my number blocked!” said Henry. “I couldn’t even call Jerry! Jerry’s got my number blocked.”

The Ravens running back also sold a $3.1m house in Nashville at the end of 2024.