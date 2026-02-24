The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era under head coach Jesse Minter in 2026. Baltimore fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons leading the team. Now the new regime has plenty of important roster decisions to make before the start of NFL free agency in March. That could include a massive new contract for the team's superstar quarterback.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's “confident” the team will get an extension done with QB Lamar Jackson, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson has two seasons left on the five-year, $260 million extension he signed back in 2023. He has large salary cap hits of $74.5 million in each of the next two seasons.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti declared back in January that Baltimore wants to extend Jackson before free agency. Extending Jackson could lower the quarterback's salary cap number in 2026, freeing up budget to add free agents.

“The urgency of that matters to me because we've got free agents and I don't want to go into free agency with that hanging over our head,” Bisciotti said. “And I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with Eric [DeCosta, Ravens general manager] and not get this thing dragged out into April like the last time. It's very hard for him to build a roster when that thing is not settled.”

That makes a lot of sense for the Ravens. It also provides more context for other comments DeCosta made at the NFL Scouting Combine.

DeCosta also declared that Baltimore has made a “market-setting” offer for center Tyler Linderbaum, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Linederbaum is set to enter free agency as one of the best players available.

Baltimore currently has just $22.04 million in cap space to start the offseason. They may not be able to retain Linderbaum without a Jackson extension.

Hopefully Jackson and the Ravens can agree to a new contract over the next few weeks.