The Baltimore Ravens could shake things up with a big trade, as they have already rolled the dice with the choice of their new head coach. But the next steps matter, and here is the Ravens’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup, post-Super Bowl, as draft season ramps up.

Coming off an 8-9 season, the Ravens will try to erase the bitter taste of missing the playoffs. That’s especially hurtful because the year began with Super Bowl aspirations.

But what direction will the team take with its first round pick? The Ravens select No. 14 overall.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Tate has been all over the board in the first round. So if he slips to No. 14, it would be hard to imagine the Ravens not jumping on it immediately.

“It seems like Baltimore always finds value in the middle or later parts of Round 1,” Reuter wrote. “In this case, the Ravens scoop up Tate, whose profile is appealing enough that he could go in the top 10; with his strong hands and crisp route-running, he seriously boosts the potency of Lamar Jackson's arsenal.”

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Nate Tice and Charles MacDonald, Yahoo Sports;

Defense is the name of the game for Jesse Minter. And it used to be the name of the game for the Ravens. Perhaps he will get it back there with a pick like this.

“Jesse Minter was hired to help Baltimore get back to having a stalwart defense, but the Ravens will need a bit more talent up front to make that an easier job,” Tice and MacDonald wrote. “Faulk is a high-upside project who can affect the run game right now with his size and power. This is the realistic upside play that the Ravens have cashed in on for the past 30 years.”

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

However, if Tate falls, or if this guy falls, Minter might have to think offensively.

“While Jessie Minter may want to look at defense for his first pick as a head coach, the fact remains that the Ravens go as Lamar Jackson goes, and their quest to find a top pass-catcher to pair with Zay Flowers continues,” Crean wrote. “Jordyn Tyson may have been a top 10 or even top five selection if it weren’t for injuries last season. So if he falls to 14, the Ravens should snap him up and try their best to keep him healthy. If they do, the Jackson should finally have a true WR1 to throw to.”

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com; Joel Klatt, CBS Sports

There are some nice defensive options in this year’s draft. And Frelund likes the Ravens to go in this direction.

“With 27 career sacks and 35.5 TFLs over his five-year college career, Howell could help a defense that struggled to rush the passer last season,” Frelund wrote. “What stands out about Howell is his lack of fatigue (slowing down in the fourth quarter), especially in true pass-rush situations later in games.”

And Klatt landed in lockstep with Frelund.

“I got to know new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter when he was Michigan's defensive coordinator for a couple of seasons,” Klatt wrote. “And the principles of that defense start with hard edges. The Ravens also have a need for some pass rush help, ranking in the bottom-five in sacks. Howell was one of the better pass rushers in the country this past season, getting 11.5 sacks in 13 games.”

Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Jeremiah seems to be on a different page from most mocks at this point in the process. And this is no exception. He thinks the Ravens will try to give Lamar Jackson more time, and Derrick Henry bigger holes.

“The Ravens need to upgrade at guard, and center Tyler Linderbaum is due to reach free agency in March,” Jeremiah wrote. “Ioane has a strong case to be considered the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft.”

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus; Field Yates, ESPN

This would be interesting. With Tyson and Tate already off Chadwick’s board, he still thinks the Ravens try to improve their receiver room.

“The Ravens need to surround Lamar Jackson with more wide receivers outside of Zay Flowers, as 33-year-old DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent,” Chadwick wrote. “Lemon was the best receiver in college football this season, taking home the Biletnikoff Award. His 90.8 PFF overall grade paced all FBS wideouts.”

And Chadwick has company, with Yates bringing the same noise.

“It would be nice for the Ravens to beef up the interior offensive line, but they are a playmaker short in the passing game as well,” Yates wrote. “The Ravens finished 30th in receiving first downs this past season (141), ahead of only the Jets and Browns. They were also 30th in yards after the catch.

“(Lemon) has an off-the-charts catch radius, elevated instincts, and a determined running style after the catch. He can shake defenders in the short and intermediate passing game, which led to him averaging the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS last season (96.3).”

The overall roundup analysis

Everything is covered in depth. There are receivers, linemen, defenders, the whole bunch.

What all of this means is that the Ravens are a wild card with their pick. They could go so many directions that it’s just a guessing game at this point.