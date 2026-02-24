The Baltimore Ravens have to protect quarterback Lamar Jackson, money-wise and physically. And one of those who provides the latter is being viewed as a fix for other teams. However, center Tyler Linderbaum got a market-setting contract offer from the Ravens, according to a post on X by Jeff Zrebiec.

“DeCosta said Ravens have made Tyler Linderbaum a “market-setting” offer.”

And Linderbaum appears to be worth it, according to a post on X by Josh Norris.

“Eric DeCosta calls Tyler Linderbaum “the best Center in the league”

It’s nice to have that kind of a head start in putting together a strong offensive line for new head coach Jesse Minter.

Ravens looking to lock up C Tyler Linderbaum

A first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Linderbaum has flourished with the Ravens. He has started all but two games in his four seasons with the team. He finished seventh in offensive rookie of the year voting. And he followed it up with three straight Pro Bowl appearances.

Article Continues Below

It surely seems that Linderbuam is that dude. Linderbaum grew under the tutelage of John Harbaugh, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“He is one of the best coaches in the league for a reason,” Linderbaum said. “He's been doing it for a long time. At the end of the day, it's our responsibility as players to go out there and play as hard as we can, no matter what the situation is.”

Now he will try to continue his upward plane under Minter. The Ravens already have an advantage with the mobility of Jackson. And they also have an edge with the power running of Derrick Henry.

Linderbaum rated No. 4 in the NFL with his run-blocking grade (83.7), according to Pro Football Focus. However, his pass protection could use work as his grade of 63.4 ranked No. 22. Still, the combination of those put him at 80.3. And that was good enough for the No. 5 spot in the league.

There's a lot to like about Linderbaum. And he certainly provides an anchor for the Ravens' offensive line. It ranked middle of the pack at No. 16, according to PFF.