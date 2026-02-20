Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter did not waste much time hiring Declan Doyle as his offensive coordinator after accepting the position in late January. Doyle proved why he has so much respect around the league when he demanded that every player, including Lamar Jackson, show up at the Ravens' voluntary OTAs in May.

Although coaches cannot force players to attend OTAs, Doyle said they are mandatory if the Ravens want to consider themselves Super Bowl contenders. Doyle, the youngest coordinator in the NFL, wasted no time establishing himself as a no-nonsense leader.

“We expect them to be here,” Doyle said. “It certainly is voluntary, but if you want to say that you're going to win a championship, you want to say that you have championship goals and expectations, that's going to take work and collaboration. That's going to take the beginning of building the relationship with their coaches, other players, starting off this regime on the right foot.”

"I think that's a big move by Declan Doyle. It's establishing respect."@mspears96 weighs in on the new Ravens' OC expecting all of his players to attend voluntary OTAs 👀 pic.twitter.com/SyAcLT7f2i — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 20, 2026

Some fans initially mocked the hiring of Doyle, who is the same age as Jackson and younger than many of the Ravens' players. But after a strong year with the Chicago Bears in 2025, his first as an offensive coordinator, he is already viewed as one of the top up-and-coming coordinators in the league.

ESPN analyst praises Ravens OC Declan Doyle's demand

Article Continues Below

While Doyle's demand might not be popular among Baltimore's veterans, it was unanimously praised by ESPN's ‘NFL Live' crew. Analyst Marcus Spears was a strong supporter of the move, saying it would establish respect within the organization.

“I think that's a big move by Declan Doyle,” Spears said. “It's establishing respect. It's establishing, ‘I'm the offensive coordinator, but I'm wanting my quarterback here, the guy that I've seen do big things in this league to be a big part of the success that we have.' This will be the most polarizing offensive coordinator job in the league because of who Lamar Jackson is.”

After the team fired John Harbaugh for not making a Super Bowl, the Ravens' young coaching staff will be under immense pressure to succeed immediately in 2026. Few coordinators will be under more scrutiny than Doyle, who steps into a role in which the fan base expects nothing short of elite production.