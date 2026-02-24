The Ravens are navigating a transition in their tight end room as the offseason approaches. While Mark Andrews remains a focal point of the offense, Isaiah Likely has expressed a strong desire to branch out and find a starting role elsewhere. After spending years learning from Andrews, Likely noted in a recent interview with Jon Gruden that he feels ready to blossom and help a quarterback maximize offensive production.

Despite a challenging 2025 season where he recorded 27 catches for 307 yards while recovering from a foot injury, Likely is expected to be a highly sought-after name in free agency.

His ambition to thrive as a primary target likely signals the end of his tenure in Baltimore, especially with a potential hometown reunion with the New England Patriots recently teased on social media.

General Manager Eric DeCosta remains confident in the leadership at the position. According to Josh Tolentino on X, DeCosta believes Mark Andrews still has a lot in the tank after the Ravens secured the veteran with a three-year extension before the end of last season.

DeCosta also acknowledged that the team held discussions with Likely and felt the pressure of having 3 tight ends simultaneously heading toward the market.

The decision to retain Andrews follows a season of mixed results for the Ravens' passing attack. Baltimore finalized a $39.3 million extension for the three-time Pro Bowler in December, ensuring he remains a Raven through 2028.

Although his yardage totals were lower than usual during the 2025 campaign, his effectiveness in the red zone remained high with five touchdowns. As Likely prepares to command top dollar on the open market, the Ravens are banking on Andrews' veteran presence and competitive drive to keep their offense formidable in the AFC North for years to come.