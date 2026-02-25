Baltimore has never been a franchise that survives on finesse alone. The Ravens’ brand is pressure, intimidation, and fourth-quarter inevitability. For two decades under John Harbaugh, that formula kept them in the AFC’s upper tier. 2025 revealed a hard truth, though: when the pass rush disappears, so does the Ravens’ edge.

If Baltimore wants to reestablish itself as a contender in 2026 under new head coach Jesse Minter, it must rediscover its ability to hunt quarterbacks.

Frustration and transition

The Ravens’ 2025 campaign was a classic “what-if” season. A disastrous 1-5 start dug a hole too deep to fully escape. A debilitating hamstring injury to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson only compounded the challenge. Despite the chaos, Baltimore refused to fold.

Tyler Huntley steadied the offense during Jackson’s absence. The Ravens clawed their way back to relevance with a legitimate shot at the postseason. That hope evaporated in a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That defeat that ended their playoff dreams and marked the close of the John Harbaugh era after 18 seasons.

Offensively, there were bright spots. Derrick Henry powered his way to 1,595 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Zay Flowers blossomed into a true No. 1 target with 1,211 receiving yards. Still, defensively, the cracks were undeniable. Baltimore managed just 30 sacks. They ranked 24th in the league. Too often, they failed to close games because they couldn’t finish drives with pressure.

Toothless pass rush

The Ravens’ defensive slide in 2025 wasn’t subtle but structural. After posting 54 sacks in 2024, Baltimore’s production plummeted to 30 in 2025. That drop-off transformed the entire complexion of the defense. Without consistent edge pressure, quarterbacks had time to dissect coverage. Blitz packages became predictable. Third-and-long situations no longer felt like automatic wins.

Compounding the issue, the Ravens face uncertainty with pending free agents like Dre’Mont Jones and Kyle Van Noy. The depth chart lacks a proven, double-digit sack threat in his prime. Baltimore historically thrives when its front four can win one-on-one matchups. In 2025, that simply didn’t happen.

If Minter’s defense is going to work in 2026, it needs someone who doesn’t just generate pressures but converts them into drive-killing sacks.

Delicate cap situation

Financially, the Ravens sit in the middle of the league pack with roughly $22.7 million in effective cap space. On the surface, that number doesn’t scream “big splash.” As always in Baltimore, though, there’s nuance.

Jackson’s $74.5 million cap hit looms large. That accounts for nearly a quarter of the team’s allocation. A restructure or extension is almost inevitable to create breathing room. The front office can also unlock significant flexibility through restructures involving Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey.

The bigger balancing act lies in managing major defensive commitments. Nnamdi Madubuike carries a cap hit north of $30 million. All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum also headlines a list of high-priority internal decisions. Add 19 unrestricted free agents and only 48 players under contract, and the margin for error tightens quickly. Still, this is not the offseason for half-measures.

The solution: Trey Hendrickson

If Baltimore is serious about restoring its defensive DNA, the answer is Trey Hendrickson.

Yes, he enters 2026 at age 31. Yes, he is coming off core muscle surgery. That said even in his early thirties, Hendrickson remains one of the NFL’s most relentless and technically refined edge rushers. He is just one season removed from finishing as Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. He just represents the exact type of “boom-or-bust” investment contenders make.

How does he fit Baltimore? First, there’s instant credibility. Hendrickson has averaged double-digit sacks across most of the last five seasons. Even in years when the stat sheet dips slightly, his pressure rate remains elite. In 2025, no Raven recorded more than 30 quarterback pressures. Hendrickson routinely eclipses that number before Thanksgiving.

Second, there’s the divisional calculus. Stealing Hendrickson from Cincinnati does more than fill Baltimore’s biggest hole. It would also weaken a direct rival. The AFC North is defined by physical trench battles. Removing the Bengals’ top pass rusher while adding him to your own front is a double-edged advantage.

Third, there’s the Minter factor. Minter’s scheme relies on edge defenders who can win without excessive blitzing. Hendrickson thrives in one-on-one situations. He’s a technician with violent hands and a relentless motor. He is someone who can close games when the defense needs one more stop. Baltimore hasn’t had that finisher recently. Hendrickson is exactly that.

Reclaiming their identity

The Ravens don’t need to reinvent their offense. With Lamar healthy, Henry pounding defenses, and Flowers stretching the field, the scoring will come.

What they need is to make quarterbacks uncomfortable again.

Thirty sacks in 2025 were not just a statistical dip. They were a philosophical departure from what Baltimore football represents. When Ray Lewis-era Ravens stepped onto the field, opposing quarterbacks felt pressure before the snap. When Terrell Suggs anchored the edge, games tilted late because of one decisive play. Hendrickson restores that feeling.

He may not single-handedly elevate the unit to No. 1 in total defense. However, he changes third downs. He changes red-zone sequences. He changes the way offensive coordinators script protection. For the Ravens, those marginal shifts can translate into two or three additional wins.

The verdict

Baltimore’s path back to AFC relevance runs through its front seven. Trey Hendrickson isn’t a perfect player. He’s not the youngest option. That said, he is the most direct solution to the Ravens’ most glaring flaw.

If DeCosta is willing to restructure contracts and commit to one bold acquisition, Baltimore can restore the pass-rush dominance that once defined it. Again, in the AFC North, that might be the difference between watching January football and dictating it.