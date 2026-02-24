As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to enter the Jesse Minter era, they'll be evaluating all aspects of their roster. When free agency rolls around, there is one key player Baltimore doesn't want to see leave anytime soon.

The Ravens ‘remain hopeful' in signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a contract extension, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Once he hits the open market, Linderbaum will have no shortage of suitors.

“The center is the extension of the coach for most of these teams, and he’s 25, a 3-time Pro Bowler, and just getting started in his career,” an NFL executive said.

When Ronnie Stanley was set to become a free agent, the Ravens secured him long-term with a three-year, $60 million extension. Making a similar move with Linderbaum would keep a key figure in Baltimore's offensive line in place. But with interest expected to be so high on the center, the Ravens would need to make quite the offer for Linderbaum to not at least see what's out there.

The center has started 66 games since joining the Ravens in 2022, making the Pro Bowl over his last three seasons. During the 2025 campaign, Linderbaum ranked fifth out of 40 centers with his 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. His 83.7 run blocking grade ranked fourth. The center played a major role in helping the Ravens rank second in rushing during the regular season, averaging 156.6 yards per game.

If Linderbaum is to hit the open market, he would be the crown free agency jewel of any team capable of signing him and in need of a center. But the Ravens are hoping it doesn't come to that point. While Minter's arrival is expected to bring some changes, Baltimore doesn't want their starting center to be one of them.