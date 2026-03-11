Maxx Crosby is staying with the Las Vegas Raiders — for now. This is after the shocking twist in the superstar pass rusher's NFL offseason twist, with the Baltimore Ravens apparently backing out of the trade.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement shared on Tuesday.

It is unclear what led the Ravens to nix the trade agreement based on the Raiders' statement, but this is certainly a huge development given Crosby's status as one of the best at his position in the league.

Meanwhile, Dianna Russini of the Athletic reported that the reason the Ravens backed out is something related to the player's health.

“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources. The Ravens get their first round picks back,” Russini shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

With the trade breaking down, Baltimore will get back the No. 14 pick in this upcoming April NFL draft and the first-rounder in the 2027 draft.

It remains to be seen whether the Raiders will try to trade Crosby again, but this development also adds even more intrigue to the offseason. For one, other teams have made moves to address their defense in light of Crosby's initial landing with the Raiders.

For one, the Dallas Cowboys, who had been linked to Crosby, acquired Rashan Gary via a trade with the Green Bay Packers after missing out on the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Crosby has 69.5 sacks to his name along with 164 quarterback hits and 29 passes defended through 110 games.