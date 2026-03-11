The Baltimore Ravens suddenly found themselves on the receiving end of heavy backlash after pulling out of their trade agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Front offices of other teams are reportedly looking at the Ravens with disdain for nixing what was already a done deal, leaving the Raiders in a difficult position.

But amid the brouhaha, Baltimore has kept busy focusing on its roster during free agency. Following the canceled trade with Las Vegas, the team re-signed wide receiver Dayton Wade, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Tuesday.

“The former Ole Miss star has spent the last two years with Baltimore. Now continuing on with the Ravens,” reported Zenitz on X.

The 25-year-old Wade went undrafted in 2024 before the Ravens picked him up from waivers. He has spent the last two years with the team's practice squad.

Getting re-signed, however, is a good sign for Wade, as he continues his quest to finally make the roster.

The Ravens are set at wide receiver, with Zay Flowers, Devontez Walker, and Rashod Bateman manning the post. It will be difficult for Wade to crack the rotation, but anything can happen in training camp.

With a new coach in Jesse Minter, who was hired in January, the Ravens' offense might see some big changes, and Wade could carve out a role for himself.

In the meantime, the Ravens will have to sort out the mess following their failed acquisition of Crosby, who reportedly failed his physical test.

It remains unclear if Baltimore will go after another high-caliber player, now that the squad withdrew from adding the five-time Pro Bowler.