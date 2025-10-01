The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add some depth on offense and defense, and though one player accepted the offer, another decided to decline. Former first-round pick Kenyon Green will be joining the team after being signed to the practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Green was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles about a week ago after they had just traded for him. The Houston Texans selected him with the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after he was a first-team All-American at Texas A&M. In his rookie season, he started in 14 games, but he was the lowest-graded guard in the league for those who had played in at least 10 games, according to Pro Football Focus.

On the other hand, veteran Erick Kendricks came to visit the team recently, but he declined to sign to the Ravens' practice squad.

“Eric Kendricks declined an offer to start out on Baltimore’s practice squad and is headed home this morning. Offseason shoulder surgery kept him out, but he’s in peak shape now and determined to keep playing. He has 1,174 tackles over 10 years, including 138 last season,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kendricks started in 15 games last season for the Dallas Cowboys and had 138 tackles, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three sacks, and two interceptions. In 2023, he played for the Los Angeles Chargers and spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Ravens are looking for answers on both sides of the ball as they're currently 1-3, and some injuries have started to creep up that could affect them. One of the biggest injuries is to Lamar Jackson, who hurt his hamstring in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's uncertain if he will play in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, but it will most likely depend on whether he can practice leading up to the game. If he's not able to go, Cooper Rush will step in for him, and the hope would be that Jackson doesn't have to miss too much time.