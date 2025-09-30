Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not expected to play this coming Sunday against the Houston Texans. Per the Baltimore Sun's Brian Wacker via X, formerly Twitter, Jackson will likely miss the matchup due to a hamstring injury.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Sunday's game vs #Texans with a hamstring injury, per sources. Story: https://t.co/roKPBoNlwp — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is likely to miss Sunday's game vs #Texans with a hamstring injury, per sources,” reported Wacker.

Losing Jackson is indeed a massive blow for the Ravens. The two-time MVP has continued to be an electric presence despite Baltimore's current 1-3 record. If the Ravens are going to get back on track, they'll need the former Heisman Trophy winner at the height of his powers. Will he be back after the Texans matchup, or is this hamstring injury something more severe?

Article Continues Below

Ravens need Lamar Jackson at full strength to reach top of AFC North

At 1-3, Sunday's home game against the Texans has become a pivotal one. Currently third in the AFC North, the Ravens could slide down the standings with another defeat. Houston defeated their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, 26-0, at home this past Sunday. That victory was their first of the season, so Baltimore's opponents are in a similar spot to the Ravens. Unfortunately, it's likely that backup quarterback Cooper Rush will be under center for the Week 5 tilt at M&T Bank Stadium.

While Rush has proven himself to be a solid backup in the past, he's no Lamar Jackson. After replacing the franchise signal caller midway through the Ravens' 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rush completed nine of his 13 passes, but for only 52 yards. He's just not as dynamic as Jackson, and that will affect how Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken gameplans for the Texans. If Jackson isn't back for the Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, then the Ravens may head into their bye week at 1-6 for the season. If that happens, can they climb back to the top of the AFC North? If not, it could be a lost season in Charm City.