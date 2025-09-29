The Baltimore Ravens are 1-3 after a dreadful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Injuries are piling up on both sides of the ball, with Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey both leaving the game early. But one injury that popped up earlier in the season has gotten worse. The Ravens announced on Monday that defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season with a neck injury.

“Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season with a neck injury, coach John Harbaugh said,” Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported.

Madubuike picked up a sack in each of the Ravens' first two games of the season. But he was injured during the Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns with the neck injury that will cost him the season. The Ravens have not been able to create a pass rush without him, and now he is out for the year.

Coach Harbaugh on Nnamdi Madubuike: pic.twitter.com/KvbFKDMaMw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2025

Harbaugh avoided a question asking about the specifics of the injury. “I'm trying to explain it in the best way I can, in terms of what I am allowed to tell you. A lot of that is things he needs to address with you guys in his time,” Harbaugh said to the media. “I really can't speak for him, wouldn't want to. Those are questions that would be best answered by him going forward.”

The Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, according to Harbaugh's recent report. “Asked about Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, ‘I got a pretty good feel with all the injuries but not commenting on them today,'” Hensley reported.

Jackson left the game with a hamstring injury, and Harbaugh says he could not have returned to the game regardless of the score. The Ravens and Texans square off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.