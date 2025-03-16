The Baltimore Ravens have added a new player to their team, and Lamar Jackson now has a solid backup. Cooper Rush has signed with the Ravens, agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $12.2 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rush’s new two-year deal with the Ravens also includes $4.2 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rush has spent seven seasons as the backup for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's started in a few games as well. Last season with Dak Prescott missing almost half of the season, Rush had to step up to the plate and fill the void.

Now, he gets to back one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is now in a competitive AFC North division.

Rush appeared in 38 games during his stint with the Cowboys, as he threw for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. In 2022, when Dak Prescott had a fractured thumb, he helped the Cowboys stay afloat and went 4-1 as he came in as the starting quarterback.

When Prescott went down the previous season with a hamstring injury, Rush went 4-4 as the starter and finished with 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Ravens now know they have a reliable backup for Jackson who can come in and produce if need be. Jackson has missed time throughout his career but it hasn't been that many games and the hope is that he continues to stay relatively healthy. The Ravens have been adding talent to their team this offseason and looking to get better, as they recently agreed to a deal with DeAndre Hopkins who played for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Hopkins is not the receiver that he once was, but he still has one of the best hands in the league and can help a team that is looking for as much help as they can get in the wide receiver room.