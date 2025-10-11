The Baltimore Ravens will have to navigate another week without their star quarterback. Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to a lingering hamstring injury, leaving veteran backup Cooper Rush to start once again.

The absence of Jackson, who had thrown 10 touchdowns and rushed for 166 yards through four games, is a major blow for a Ravens team that has fallen to 1-4 and is desperate to regain momentum.

Rush, meanwhile, will look to rebound from a rocky first start, where he completed 14 of 20 passes but threw three interceptions in a 44-10 blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

Baltimore’s offense has struggled to find rhythm since Jackson’s injury, averaging just 207 total yards in Week 5. The game plan against Los Angeles will likely lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry and short, controlled passes to reduce turnovers.

Still, facing a Rams defense anchored by Jared Verse and Byron Young, the challenge will be steep.

To address their depth concerns, the Ravens made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s contest. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, “Ravens activated QB Tyler Huntley and S Keondre Jackson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game vs. the Rams.”

The move gives Baltimore added security at quarterback, with Huntley, a familiar face in Baltimore, stepping up as Rush’s primary backup.

Article Continues Below

The decision underscores the team’s cautious approach as Jackson continues to recover. Ideally, the former MVP could return after the team’s Week 7 bye, but for now, Baltimore will rely on Rush and Huntley to keep the offense afloat.

Following the loss to Houston, Rush acknowledged that the Ravens need to improve their efficiency early in drives. “We have to be more efficient on first and second down,” he told reporters.

“When you’re behind the chains, it makes everything harder.” The Ravens converted just three of eight third downs last week and managed only one red-zone touchdown.

Henry, too, struggled to find space, averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. Without Jackson’s mobility to open up the field, the Ravens’ offense has looked static — a concern that offensive coordinator Todd Monken must address quickly.

As they prepare for the Rams, the Ravens’ hopes rest on avoiding turnovers and establishing tempo. A win could stabilize their season heading into the bye week; another loss, however, might push Baltimore’s playoff hopes to the brink.