The free-falling Baltimore Ravens (1-4) could have a mighty tough time regaining their equilibrium heading into Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams (3-2), as they will officially be without their franchise cornerstone for another week. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The two-time MVP quarterback joins linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive tackle Emery Jones, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and fullback Pat Ricard on the list of inactive Ravens players. Veteran backup Cooper Rush will make his second straight start under center in place of Jackson. He completed 14-of-20 passes and tossed an alarming three interceptions in a 44-10 home loss versus the Houston Texans.

Baltimore's coaching staff must simplify the game plan for Rush and limit turnovers, which will not be easy against a ferocious Rams pass-rushing attack that includes Jared Verse, Byron Young and Kobie Turner.