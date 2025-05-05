The Baltimore Ravens made the decision on Monday to release kicker Justin Tucker amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The Ravens drafted Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and the team is now ready to move on from Tucker. Baltimore made it clear that this was a football decision as Tucker posted the worst field goal percentage of his career last season (73.3%).

“Ravens released kicker Justin Tucker,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “After drafting kicker Tyler Loop, the organization continues to insist it is a ‘football decision.'”

“Justin Tucker has been accused of inappropriate behavior by 16 massage therapists from eight different Baltimore spas and wellness centers,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “All of the alleged incidents occurred during sessions between 2012 and 2016, covering Tucker’s first five seasons in the NFL. Tucker has publicly disputed the allegations twice, including a statement he posted on social media in January calling the accusations “unequivocally false.” The NFL has been investigating the matter.”

This past season, Tucker was 22-3o on field goals. It was the worst season of his career, and it was only the second time that he didn't make 85% of his field goals. He finished at 82.5% in 2015. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement on the decision to release him:

“Sometimes football decision are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances,” the statement reads. “Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives.”

“The #Ravens are designating kicker Justin Tucker as a post-June 1 cut, creating $4.2M in salary cap savings,” Ari Meirov said in a post.

Justin Tucker has spent his entire career with the Ravens. He played college football at Texas, and Baltimore picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Tucker ended up playing for the team for 13 seasons. He became one of the best kickers in the NFL, but this past season was a step in the wrong direction.