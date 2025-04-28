The Baltimore Ravens made 11 picks in the NFL Draft. They picked multiple pieces to help their defense, including first-rounder Malaki Starks, and a few offensive tackles. But one Day 3 pick raised eyebrows across football. Justin Tucker is under investigation by the NFL after massage therapists accused him of sexual assault. The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round, leading to questions from ESPN's Jamison Hensley about Tucker's future.

“A month ago, Ravens president Sashi Brown said the team would wait for the NFL to finish its investigation on the allegations of sexual misconduct against Tucker before determining his future in Baltimore. But the Ravens made a historic move Saturday when they drafted a kicker for the first time in their 30-year history. When the Ravens selected Tyler Loop in the sixth round, it was the first sign that Baltimore is preparing for life after Tucker,” Hensley wrote.

If the Ravens move on from Tucker, it would be the end of what was a great era for Baltimore. Tucker was one of the top kickers in the league for the past 13 years and has the highest field-goal percentage of all time. But the way it has ended taints his legacy and could keep him out of the Hall of Fame.

The Ravens need to replace Justin Tucker regardless of the investigation

Tucker is coming off the worst season of his career, with a 73.3% field goal percentage and a lack of 50-yarders that made him great in the past. The Ravens may have drafted a kicker regardless of the investigation because of Tucker's struggles. But the investigation puts pressure on that position that Loop can help solve.

Loop spent five years at the University of Arizona and put up some solid numbers. He went an incredible 126-128 on extra points, except college still does the short extra points. On field goals, he went 83.8%, 67-80, and he spent time as the punter. If the Ravens still have the kicker magic that helped Tucker become one of the game's best, Loop could become a star.

The Ravens have not suspended Tucker and will wait for the investigation to conclude to dole out punishment. If Tucker does get suspended or cut, that would push Loop into center stage. They did not sign a kicker in free agency and Loop is the only one they picked. This draft may be remembered for Malaki Starks or Mike Green, but Loop could be the star of the 2025 class.