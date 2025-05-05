The Baltimore Ravens may be making a change at kicker amid Justin Tucker's allegations. On top of that, the seven-time Pro-Bowler wasn't as effective last season. With the team drafting Arizona Wildcats kicker Tyler Loop in the NFL Draft, all signs point toward a possible change at the position. Either way, head coach John Harbaugh finally broke his silence regarding Tucker's situation.

During a press conference with the media, Harbaugh was asked about Tucker's status. The 62-year-old head coach claimed that whatever decision the Ravens make on Tucker will be based on “football,” according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Harbaugh admits that the team has no new information regarding the Tucker accusations.

“From a standpoint of the investigation and all that, it's just, we don't know anything,” said Harbaugh. “We haven't been given any information, as it should be. It's all done the way it's done. So, we don't know anything along those lines, so you can't make any decisions based on that. Every decision we make has to be based on football.”

John Harbaugh said the Ravens have not been given any information from the NFL investigation on Justin Tucker. “Whatever we decide to do over the next few weeks will be based on football,” Harbaugh said. pic.twitter.com/d3AZfiC6Je — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Justin Tucker has been accused by over a dozen massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. The 35-year-old kicker has denied all allegations while an investigation has been ongoing since the end of the 2024-25 season. Everything is up in the air for now, and the NFL is waiting for a verdict on the situation before announcing a possible punishment to the Ravens' kicker.

With Tucker's future unclear, the front office used the No. 186 overall pick on Tyler Loop. At 23 years of age, Loop joins a Ravens team that is seemingly close to being a title contender. He played five years at Arizona and served as the starting kicker for four seasons. During his time with the Wildcats, Loop managed to record a 98.4% extra point percentage and an 83.8% field goal percentage. His 327 career points are the most in Arizona football history.