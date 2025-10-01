The Baltimore Ravens’ rough start to the season just got worse, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey expected to miss multiple weeks due to a calf injury.

Humphrey, who has been the anchor of the secondary, was ruled out after Week 4, and head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team must now regroup with key pieces on the shelf.

While the silver lining is that the injury is not season-ending, Baltimore’s defense has struggled mightily, giving up big plays to the Bills, Lions, and Chiefs, raising concerns about whether the team can recover before the season slips away.

To patch the growing holes in their secondary, the Ravens are making a move. According to Jordan Schultz on X, Baltimore is signing cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Source: The #Ravens are signing CB Amani Oruwariye, following the latest injuries to their secondary, including Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. Oruwariye spent last season with the Cowboys, starting six games. He has 10 career INTs, including 6 INTs and 11 pass breakups in… pic.twitter.com/XZolyD22nL — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2025

The former Cowboys defensive back started six games last year and is best remembered for his 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, when he tallied six interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

With Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins both sidelined, Oruwariye adds much-needed experience to a depleted unit that desperately needs reinforcements.

Baltimore’s defensive maturity has been a recurring theme this year. Humphrey himself recently noted that execution, not talent, has been the biggest issue. “We’ve got great players on both sides of the ball, but defensively, we have to work on our maturity,” he explained, pointing to breakdowns in coverage despite being in the correct calls.

The Ravens know that effort isn’t the problem; it’s communication and consistency that have to improve. Adding Oruwariye won’t fix everything, but it does give defensive coordinator Zach Orr another option as the team tries to stabilize.

The injury woes aren’t limited to the defense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the Chiefs' game with a hamstring injury, and while ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jackson wants to play through it, the team is expected to be cautious.

Explosive runners rarely play effectively through hamstring problems, and Jackson’s style of play makes full recovery critical.

His season so far has been a bright spot: 10 touchdowns, just one interception, and a 71.6% completion rate, but without him fully healthy, the Ravens’ offense loses its rhythm. If Jackson can’t go, veteran Cooper Rush would step in.

At 1-3, Baltimore’s margin for error is already thin. Bringing in Oruwariye is a stopgap move, but unless the defense finds answers quickly and Jackson returns at full strength, the Ravens risk falling too far behind in the AFC playoff race.