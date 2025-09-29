Perhaps it’s true that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t overly concerned about the team's slow start, which has been accompanied by injuries that have beset his team. But it can’t help matters that Marlon Humphrey will miss multiple weeks with a calf injury.

But there was, at least, a good side to the Humphrey news, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who was ruled out with a calf injury on Sunday, is expected to miss a couple of weeks, sources say. Not as bad as it could’ve been. All of Baltimore’s soft tissue injuries appear to be week-to-week (not major).”

But the silver lining is that the injury doesn’t appear to be long-term serious. And maybe the Ravens can get back to full strength on the defensive side of the ball before the season becomes a disaster.

Ravens will go without key DB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens have struggled mightily out of the gates, giving up big points to the Bills, Lions, and Chiefs. And the offense hasn’t been able to keep up.

Humphrey said maturity is part of the issue, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“[Defensive coordinator Zach Orr] said we're just not mature enough as a team yet,” Humphrey said. “It's very clear we've got great players on both sides of the ball, but defensively, we have to work on our maturity, too. It doesn't matter what our offense is doing. We have to go up there and win the game, and, right now, our maturity level, sadly, when we get in those situations, it's just not enough.”

It’s not a lack of effort, Humphrey emphasized.

“I think everyone wants to make a play,” Humphrey said. “Do your job, and if the play comes to you, it comes to you. Working on that maturity comes in practice.

“We're in the perfect calls for a lot of the things that happened, and we didn't execute the calls properly. That's why the loss hurt so bad, because we knew exactly what they were going to do in a couple different situations, and all 11 guys couldn't get together.”