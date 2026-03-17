The Baltimore Ravens have made some big changes under head coach Jesse Minter. Baltimore brought in superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade. Now one draft prospect might have put himself on Baltimore's radar after his recent comments.

Kay Adams asked Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren about his message for Ravens running back Derrick Henry before the draft.

“I heard you're looking to hit a friend of mine, named Derrick Henry,” Adams asked McNeil-Warren on Monday via Up & Adams. “What? Are you crazy?”

“A little bit crazy,” McNeil-Warren responded. “I feel like, he's a bigger dude so you can't be scared to come at him. You've got to bring that power just how he runs with power.”

Adams warned the young safety about asking for trouble from the 6-foot-2, 252-pound future Hall of Fame running back. But McNeil-Warren stuck to his statement.

“I just love the challenge,” McNeil-Warren added. “That's how I can be better, go up against somebody bigger.”

Article Continues Below

The senior safety out of Toledo is regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has solid size at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds and excels when coming downhill to stop the run. It makes a lot of sense that McNeil-Warren thinks he can take on Henry.

Adams also told McNeil-Warren that she would be sending his message directly on top Henry himself. The veteran running back was bound to hear about McNeil-Warren's comments one way or another.

McNeil-Warren also named Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as quarterbacks he's excited to play against in the NFL.

Perhaps the Ravens could use another safety like McNeil-Warren in their secondary. It would certainly be entertaining to see Baltimore go draft McNeil-Warren after making these comments about King Henry.