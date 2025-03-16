Four years after teasing a potential team-up Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins made the fantasy a reality. By signing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, Hopkins allowed the trio he mocked up years ago to come to fruition.

Once Hopkins signed with the Ravens, fans immediately trudged up the old photo he posted with Jackson and Henry in 2020. In it, the veteran wideout asked fans how many touchdowns the hypothetical trio would account for. With the theoretical scenario now materialized, Hopkins was forced to address it but gave an evasive answer to his own question.

“I did not think there was a possibility [we would ever play together],” Hopkins said in an interview posted to the team website. “The number [of touchdowns we score] is enough to win the amount of games we need to win. Hopefully, it's more than a little bit.”

Four years after the original photo, neither Hopkins nor Henry are still in their athletic primes. That has not seemed to affect Henry, who is coming off a 1,921-yard rushing season, but it has clearly taken a toll on Hopkins. The 32-year-old managed just 610 receiving yards in 2024, his fewest in a full season.

Despite Hopkins' clearly diminished form, his presence provides meaningful experience to an otherwise young Ravens receiving room. Before his signing, Baltimore's most experienced wideout was scarcely used seven-year veteran Anthony Miller.

Ravens' Super Bowl aspirations with DeAndre Hopkins addition

DeAndre Hopkins also joins the team as a proven winner, coming off a Super Bowl LIX appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs. The game marked the first Super Bowl appearance of his 12-year career.

While head coach John Harbaugh has a ring on his resume, neither one of Lamar Jackson or Derrick Henry has ever made a Super Bowl. Adding that level of experience to the roster made Hopkins one of the Ravens' biggest free agency additions.

Coming off three consecutive playoff appearances — including one AFC Championship Game berth — the Ravens are aching to get over the hump and return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2012. They will seemingly have the best chance to do so in 2025 with their most complete roster of the Jackson-led era.

Despite losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, the 2024 campaign was a highly successful one for Baltimore. Jackson took a considerable leap as a passer, leading to second-year wideout Zay Flowers' first Pro Bowl nod. Regardless of the disappointing finish, the Ravens' offense looked better than it ever had, including Jackson's two MVP seasons.