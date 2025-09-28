The Baltimore Ravens hit depleted status at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. All following star defenders Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey leaving early against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The visiting Ravens watched their star linebacker and cornerback leave as the newest NFL injury. ESPN NFL reporter Jamison Hensley revealed the status for the former.

“Ravens MLB Roquan Smith (hamstring) is questionable to return,” Hensley posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' X account shared the status of the All-Pro CB.

“CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable to return,” they shared.

The star defensive contributors officially were ruled out of the game late in the second half.

Both are still massive loses — especially with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the reigning AFC champs on the other side.

Ravens struggling vs. Chiefs after Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey exit

Baltimore held an early lead on the Chiefs at 7-3 after the first quarter. But K.C. eventually adjusted once Smith, Humphrey exited the field.

Juju Smith-Schuster caught a four-yard pass from Mahomes to hand the Chiefs the lead. Isiah Pacheco followed with his own red zone touchdown catch from eight yards — building the lead to 20-7.

Kansas City outscored Baltimore 17-0 for most of the second quarter. Mahomes began to find his rhythm and racked up 160 yards before halftime. The Chiefs are also averaging 5.7 yards per play before the half.

Xavier Worthy also returned for the first time since Week 1. The 2024 first rounder took a jet sweep handoff for 35 yards in Kansas City's biggest rushing attempt of the afternoon. He also has three catches for 50 yards in the 13-point lead.